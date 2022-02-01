‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Is Still ‘Alive and Well’ at Paramount+

Be patient folks, a Criminal Minds revival is still headed to Paramount+. It’s just taking longer than expected.

Back in July, star Paget Brewster fueled rumors that the show was “dead” when a fan asked about the reboot. And since, we’ve all just assumed the dream was over. “Sadly, we think it’s dead,” she wrote. “I’ll let you know if there is any progress, but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer.”

But today(Feb. 1st), Tanya Gills, Chief Programming Officer at ViacomCBS Streaming, smashed those rumors. “We are still very much in development on Criminal Minds,” she told reporters at the Television Critics Assoc. Winter Press Tour. “We’ll have more to share soon on that, but it is alive and well.”

According to TVLine, the reimagined Criminal Minds will be similar to the recent CSI revival. In the show, we’ll see a mix of original and new characters meet up to solve all-new gruesome crimes. But instead of focusing on a new un-sub each episode, the team will work on one case for an entire season.

‘Criminal Minds’: Does Garcia’s Job Really Exist in the FBI?

On Criminal Minds, the BAU special agents would be nothing without their Technical Analyst, Penelope Garcia.

In the now-canceled show, Garcia was a morally driven computer hacker who ended up on the FBI’s list of most dangerous hackers in the world after trying to take down a corrupt business. When the bureau finally hunted her down, they brought her in for questioning and ended up giving her an ultimatum–either work for them or go to jail.

Obviously, she chose the former. And for 15 seasons, she used her tech genius to solve some of the country’s most hideous crimes.

But surprisingly, real-world FBI agents don’t actually have Garcias of their own. Her position simply does not exist. How they manage to do their jobs without a similar person, we’ll never know.

According to their, they make do with Intelligence Analysts instead. And if you’re interested in the gig, you could potentially earn six figures. However, all agents work their way up according to a general schedule. And when you start out, you’ll have to survive on $33,979 to $44,176.