‘Criminal Minds’ Star Paget Brewster on Latest Revival News: ‘When Being Wrong Feels So Right’

Is it just me, or are all “Criminal Minds” fans sharing Paget Brewster’s excitement for the upcoming revival on Paramount+?

As a huge fan of the popular CBS crime drama, I can’t wait to see what these creators have in store for this next story. Apparently, one of the show’s alumni shares some of that enthusiasm as well.

In a recent post to Screen Rants Twitter, Paget Brewster can’t hold back her excitement. The caption reads: “#CriminalMinds star @pagetpaget shares her excited reaction to the confirmation a revival is still in the works for Paramount+. “When being wrong feels so right… I LOVE IT!”

#CriminalMinds star @pagetpaget shares her excited reaction to the confirmation a revival is still in the works for Paramount+.



“When being wrong feels so right… I LOVE IT!”https://t.co/n6JUUY0Ncp pic.twitter.com/1BMDdyujPr — Screen Rant (@screenrant) February 2, 2022

From 2006 to 2012, Brewster played Supervisory Special Agent Emily Prentiss on “Criminal Minds.” She replaced Lola Glaudini after she left the series in Season 2.

Paget Brewster’s character was seemingly killed in Season 6’s “Valhalla,” but fans found out her death was faked to protect her from her killer.

Prentiss popped up in two guest appearances after 2011 before returning as a series regular in 2016. After the departure of Agent Hotchner (Thomas Gibson) in 2016, Paget’s character became the the new BAU Unit Chief.

Everything We Know About the ‘Criminal Minds’ Revival

Back in mid-2021, actress Paget Brewster informed fans that the “Criminal Minds” revival was likely not going to happen. Unfortunately, she could not explain why the revival wasn’t going to happen.

However, a representative for Paramount+ ultimately responded to Brewster’s statement by assuring everyone that the “Criminal Minds” revival was still in the works. Once February started, Paramount+ watchers confirmed that there is a revival on the way! Even though we do not yet know when we’ll be seeing anything else on this new series, representatives informed us that they’d be sharing more with us ASAP.

Not that we’re complaining, but “Criminal Minds” already tried with two spinoffs that didn’t last long. These were “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior,” which ran for one season, and “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders,” which ran for two seasons. I doubt this new spinoff plans to bring back the original characters, but that would surely be a treat.

What do you think, Outsiders? Is anyone planning on checking out this new spinoff, or we are all planning to just binge-watch the original series again?

‘Criminal Minds’ Remains a Hit on Netflix

“Criminal Minds” has been a hit for Netflix, which is streaming the first 12 seasons. The show ended up being one of the streaming service’s third-most-streamed series in 2020 on Netflix. The first two managed to be “The Office” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” with 590M hours viewed last year. I highly doubt I’ve watched that much television since the pandemic hit, but you never know.