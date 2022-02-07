‘Criminal Minds’: What Has Daniel Henney Been Up To Since the Show Ended?

The second anniversary of the end of the popular CBS crime drama, “Criminal Minds” is coming up on February 19. I know, crazy right? So, what have some of our favorite members of the BAU been up to since?

Actor Daniel Henney is known for playing Special Operations Agent Matthew “Matt” Simmons on “Criminal Minds.” The handsome actor joined the cast in 2015 and stayed a recurring member until the show ended in 2020.

What some non-spinoff fans might not know is that Henney’s “Criminal Minds” character first made his appearance in “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.” However, the series only lasted for 26 episodes from 2016 to 2017.

In the popular series, Matt is a European and Korean U.S. veteran. He and his wife Kristy are proud parents to four beautiful children; sons Jake and David and twin girls Lily and Chloe. In early Season 15, the couple gives birth to a third daughter, Rose.

Before joining the team, Matt worked for the FBI’s International Response Team. The job allowed him to have some previous history with Agents Derek Morgan (Shemar Moore) and Jennifer “JJ” Jareau (A.J Cook).

Since “Criminal Minds,” Henney is going to star in the upcoming Prime Video fantasy series, “The Wheel of Time.” The series is about an all-female team of magicians who go looking for a mysterious person who will save the world. He is also going to star in the upcoming Korean action film, “Confidential Assignment 2: International.”

‘Criminal Minds’: What Last Happened to the Behavioral Analyst Unit?

After 324 episodes of “Criminal Minds,” fans had to say goodbye to proud members of the BAU on February 19, 2020. Sad, but true.

In a heartbreaking turn, bright technical analyst, Penelope Garcia made the difficult decision to leave the team for her mental health. However, she agreed to work for a non-profit close to the unit. David Rossi even threw her a goodbye party after choosing not to retire again.

We last left Agent Emily Prentiss not getting the FBI director promotion. We did however see her and Mendoza looking for a new home in Denver, Colorado. The lovely Spencer Reid recovered from his wounds and JJ agreed not to go to New Orleans.

It would’ve been amazing to once again see the cast of “Criminal Minds” with the most screen time (Hotch, Morgan, Garcia, Rossi, Reid, JJ, and Prentiss). But sadly, this is what we got.

‘Criminal Minds Revival:’ Is it Really Happening?

Although the last two “Criminal Minds” spinoffs didn’t last too long, we’re hoping the upcoming Paramount+ revival succeeds.

Earlier this month, after tricking us last time, actress Paget Brewster tweeted the revival IS in the works. Her caption reads, “#CriminalMinds star @pagetpaget shares her excited reaction to the confirmation a revival is still in the works for Paramount+. “When being wrong feels so right… I LOVE IT!”

There is currently no word as to when the show is set to drop for streaming, but it’s still hard not to be excited! Lucky for fans, the new series’ representatives informed fans that they’d be sharing more on the revival ASAP.