‘Criminal Minds’: What Has Aisha Tyler Done Since the Show Ended?

What has Aisha Tyler been up to since Criminal Minds ended?

Fans will recall that Tyler was first a guest star to fill in for A.J. Cook and Jennifer Love Hewitt when they were each on maternity leave. Initially, she was only meant to guest star for seven episodes. However, they made Dr. Tara Lewis a permanent staple.

Since Criminal Minds concluded, she has worked on fourteen different television, film, and short movie projects.

For television, she guest-starred in the Disney+ series Diary of a Future President and Monsters at Work. Additionally, she concluded the series, Archer, after joining the cast in 2009 as Lana Kane / Princess Lanaluakalani.

For a year, she appeared as Mickey in AMC’s The Walking Dead spinoff, Fear The Walking Dead for Season 7. Her character was a survivor of a nuclear strike during the zombie apocalypse.

“I read this role, and Mickey was such an extraordinary character,” she told Black Nerd Girls. “The story was so dynamic… And you know, she got to do everything. She got to be a badass, she got to fight, she got to ride, she got to be a cowgirl, she got to wrestle. She got to kill walkers, and she also had this incredibly beautiful, emotional, nuanced character. She’s looking for the love of her life. It was exquisite. I was just honestly thrilled that they thought of me.”

Her most recent project was on the movie Black Water Transit. She portrays the character of Casey Spandu in the thriller.

“Story follows the divergent agendas of criminals, cops and lawyers as they collide over a shipment of illegal firearms and a double homicide. Earl Pike, a criminal, tries to get his family’s illegal gun collection to a safe haven,” the official description reads.

‘Criminal Minds’ Revival

A Criminal Minds spinoff is currently in development for Paramount Plus. This comes just two years after the original show concluded. Season 16 has six of the main stars interested in returning. Unfortunately, two have not been confirmed just yet.

Deadline reported that Paramount Plus is in its final negotiations with the original Criminal Minds creator, Erica Messer. In terms of cast, Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, A.J. Cook as Jennifer Jareau, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, and Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss are all on board.

Matthew Gray Gubler, who played Dr. Spencer Reid has been rumored to not want to portray the character for the sixteenth year. Additionally, Daniel Henney is currently filming the Amazon Prime Video series The Wheel of Time. The production of the series is in Prague and has been picked up for an additional two seasons. Despite the odds, loyal fans are hoping to see these two return.