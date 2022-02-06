‘Criminal Minds’: What Has Thomas Gibson Been Up To Since the Show Ended?

What has Thomas Gibson been in since his exit from Criminal Minds?

Fans will recall that he was fired from the hit CBS series in 2016 after 11 seasons of portraying Aaron Hotchner.

According to Variety, the reason that he was fired was because of an “on-set altercation with a producer.”

“Thomas Gibson has been dismissed from ‘Criminal Minds,’ ” ABC Studios and CBS TV Studios said in a statement. “Creative details for how the character’s exit will be addressed in the show will be announced at a later date.”

Gibson later issued a statement regarding his thanks for the fans of the show.

“I love ‘Criminal Minds’ and have put my heart and soul into it for the last twelve years. I had hoped to see it through to the end,” he said. “But that won’t be possible now. I would just like to say thank you to the writers, producers, actors, our amazing crew, and, most importantly, the best fans that a show could ever hope to have.”

The production company launched an internal investigation. Gibson was rumored to have kicked a producer. He was previously rumored to have had a violent outburst on a former assistant director back in 2010. The Criminal Minds staff sent him to anger management classes.

Life After ‘Criminal Minds’

His final episode was in 2016 and his character was fittingly sent off to spend more time with his son. Gibson appeared in two episodes after the altercation to conclude his storyline. He took quite some time away from acting since his sudden departure. In 2017, he voiced the character of Joseph in the movie Axis. Then he took a few years off from the entertainment world.

In 2019 he made his official return to the big screen. He starred in the movie Shadow Wolves as Colonel Branson. The film followed the rogue NSA agent who joined a group of Native American trackers. They attempt to keep the peace and provide justice to America and international countries.

He will star in The Writer’s Bible, fittingly playing “The Writer.” The film is in post-production and said to debut in the next year or so.

“An author struggling with writer’s block checks into a rural Texas cabin looking for inspiration. He gets more than he bargained for,” the official description reads.

Because of the altercation being the reason for his departure, it is unlikely that he will appear in the upcoming Criminal Minds reboot. Paramount Plus is reviving the series for Season 16.