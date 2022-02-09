‘Criminal Minds’: Will Thomas Gibson Return for the Show’s Revival?

We’re definitely not the only “Criminal Minds” fans who’ve missed Thomas Gibson these last 7 years. But are we going to be seeing him in the upcoming revival?

Since Paramount+ announced the upcoming 10-episode revival of one of our favorite crime dramas, we’ve been dying to know which former cast members are returning to the BAU. Thankfully, we have a few answers for you guys.

Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, and Paget Brewster will all be returning as their original characters from “Criminal Minds.” However, Matthew Gray Gubler is not bringing our favorite nerd, Spencer Reid back, any time soon. But thankfully, the studio is still finalizing his contract, so Gubler’s time as Reid might not be over yet.

Shemar Moore played Derek Morgan on the show until he decided to leave the show in 2016. Fans aren’t going to see him in the new series since he is going to still be busy with his show “SWAT.”

Thomas Gibson Fired From ‘Criminal Minds’ in 2016

As for Thomas Gibson’s character, Aaron Hotchner, it is quite unlikely he’ll be part of this new series. However, fans continue to have hope. But sadly, the studio terminated Gibson’s time on the show early in 2016 after a physical altercation with a writer/producer.

Apparently, Gibson physically kicked the writer/producer over a disagreement about the script. In a public statement at the time, he said: “There were creative differences on the set and a disagreement. I regret that it occurred. We all want to work together as a team to make the best show possible. We always have and we always will.”

After the studio fired Gibson, writers gave his character the following storyline: Agent Hotchner went into Witness Protection with his son, Jack, to protect him from longtime nemesis, Peter Lewis. But after Lewis was killed, Hotchner refused to come back to the BAU to spend more time with his son.

Gibson also reportedly engaged in other combative moments on the set by then. Reportedly, he got into an altercation with an assistant director, leading the studio to send him to mandated anger-management counseling. It also led to his suspension for two weeks.

What Thomas Gibson Has Been Up to Since ‘Criminal Minds’

Since Thomas Gibson’s non-negotiable departure from “Criminal Minds,” the actor’s career in the entertainment industry has been limited but not non-existent.

In 2017, he voiced the character of Joseph in the movie “Axis” before taking a few years off from his career. In 2019 he returned to the big screen in the movie “Shadow Wolves” as Colonel Branson. Gibson is also starring as The Writer in the upcoming movie, “The Writer’s Bible.”

Even though it is unlikely Thomas Gibson’s role as Aaron Hotchner will be unearthed, we hope he continues to book new roles in the industry.