Crosby, Stills and Nash Want Their Music Pulled From Spotify Over Joe Rogan Controversy

David Crosby and Steven Stills have requested that their music be removed from Spotify. The musicians are joining former bandmates Graham Nash and Neil Young in the removal of their music from the streaming platform. This move also means that songs performed by the group featuring all four artists – Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young – will also be leaving the music service.

Late last month, Neil Young shared his intention to pull his music from the service. Young cites the spread of dangerous misinformation stemming from the platform’s support of Joe Rogan’s podcast as the reason for this move.

In a recent announcement, the former Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young band members note that they are removing all of their records from the streaming platform. This includes music recorded by the various versions of the group including Crosby Stills, Nash, and Young; Crosby, Stills & Nash, as well as Crosby-Nash.

“While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.”

David Crosby, Steven Stills, Graham Nash, and Neil Young were all part of the folk-rock supergroup. The popular group created a variety of favorite songs throughout the time they performed together in the 1960s and the 1970s. Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young’s hits are well-known tunes on which many of us are quick to turn up the volume when they come on the radio. Some of the supergroup’s biggest hits include “Woodstock;” “Our House;” and “Teach Your Children.”

You’re humming at least one of these three in your head right now, aren’t you?

Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young Join A Growing Number of Artists Removing Work From Spotify

David Crosby also notes that he will remove his solo projects from the platform. Stills has also announced the same intentions. Nash had already begun the process of removing his solo projects from Spotify’s library.

“We support Neil,” the band members note in a recent statement. “And we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast.”

“While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences,” the statement continues.

“Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music, or the music we made together – to be on the same platform,” the band members add.

Late last month, Neil Young made waves requesting Spotify discontinue its relationship with Rogan. After the platform refused, the artist removed his music from the streaming service. Since then, multiple other artists have joined Young in his efforts.

Joni Mitchell announced that she would be removing her music from the platform as well. Just a few days after Young’s initial statement. Other artists such as Nils Lofgren and author Brené Brown soon followed.