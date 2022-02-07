‘CSI’ Fans Call Out the Show for Its Lack of Realism

It appears that some fans of the CBS drama CSI are a bit miffed that the show does not reflect much realism. What do they want here?

Obviously, they want a space to get their gripes out. They found it in a thread on Reddit. Let’s get to what they are saying.

The first poster writes: “It’s pretty well established that shows like CSI tend to inflate the abilities of forensic science proof.”

This person also writes, “What if there is a reason for this?” Shows, according to this person, exaggerate the “abilities of forensic scientists.” By doing so, they make the public believe subconsciously that “if they commit a crime, they will get caught.”

‘CSI’ Fan Writes That Shows Make It ‘Seem So Easy’ To Follow Crime Path

This Redditor who follows CSI says that shows make it “seem so easy, guy commits murder, leaves behind small droplet of blood, boom: caught. Guy commits robbery, [a] car is quickly found due to grainy security cam footage, boom: caught.”

But this fan goes on and says that the general public now believes “that they are much less likely to get away with [a] crime because they think that it is this easy and that forensic science is that good.” The person goes on to say that because people believe they will not get away with a crime, “they are less likely to commit a crime.”

And this fan adds: “Crime shows are a great deterrent to crime.” Is that true?

Viewer States Police Procedural Shows Law Enforcement, DAs As Heroes

Well, this CSI fan writes in the same thread: “Add on. Police procedural[s] overwhelmingly show law enforcement and district attorneys as heroes, and the guilty person is found by the end of the episode. As a result, when viewers serve on juries, they likely assume the defendant must be guilty.”

Another Redditor offers this reply: “I recently was selected for jury duty.” This person also says people are drilled before jury selection. They are told “that the defendant was to be assumed innocent until proven guilty.”

The person adds, “Not that telling everyone that necessarily influenced their perceptions though.”

CSI: Vegas is keeping the franchise alive on CBS. It will enter Season 2 minus stars, William Petersen and Jorja Fox. She spoke up about returning as Sara Sidle. Variety broke the news, sharing a tweet that Fox penned to explain her decision.

“Hey all you #CSI fans! After much deliberating, I have decided not to ‘Sidle up’ for CSI Vegas. For me, CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times,” Fox tweeted in a thread.