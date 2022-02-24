‘CSI’ Fans Debate the Most Important Episodes of the Series

Looking at the long history of CSI on TV, there have been episodes that make fans remember them well. Which ones are the most important?

And we mean important around which ones matter. Which of the episodes throughout the franchise’s storied history stand the test of time? There have been a lot of them involving William Petersen, Marg Helgenberger, Jorja Fox, Laurence Fishburne, and other cast members.

So, these CSI fans got together in a thread on Reddit to share some thoughts. Let’s take a look and see what the first poster writes about this topic. There probably will be many opinions, so get ready and buckle up.

‘CSI’ Fan Wants List of Solid Episodes From Each of CBS Show’s Seasons

This Redditor writes: “Casual CSI fan here. I’ve seen enough episodes of the show in my life to know what the major plot points are, but not exactly the episodes in which they occur. I’ve been watching the show in its entirety with my fiancée, but she’s losing interest after the first 4 seasons.

“For this reason, I’m looking for a list that includes roughly 10 episodes from each season,” the CSI fan writes. “And encompasses the most interesting cases as well as major revelations in the lab/personal lives of the CSIs (e.g. promotions, deaths, family/relationships).”

This fan wants to know if any such list does exist. “I would try to compile one on my own but I myself am likely not familiar with all such episodes,” the Redditor writes. One fan replies: “I don’t know of anything like that exist[s], but I really enjoyed the miniature killer case. I believe it was several episodes that cover a killer creating [a] model replica of crimes scenes before they happen.”

Redditor Writes About Which Seasons Are Considered ‘Golden Years’ of Show To Writer

Now, we have a CSI fan who points out which seasons are the most important to this person. The Redditor writes: “IMO season[s] 5, 6, 7 are CSI’s golden years, so actually you have the best ahead. I thought I’d try to compile a list but looked over the episodes and realized I couldn’t as most are great. Season 5 is very significant on character development, especially GSR if you’re into that.”

There is another fan in the thread that lists numerous episodes between Seasons 5-9 for the original poster. To which, the OP writes: “This is awesome! Thanks a lot for putting this together. Her favorite characters are Greg and Sara, so I think the Grissom/Sara relationship will be really interesting to her. She really liked the episode where Catherine was kidnapped and where Nick had the stalker living in his attic.”