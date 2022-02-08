‘CSI’: Here Was One of the Most Heartbreaking Moments in Gil and Sara’s Relationship

When it comes to crime-dramas, “CSI” certainly has no shortage of either genre.

With the continued success of 22-years, the hit CBS show never ceased to give fans exciting twists and turns. Some of these twists include new cast members replacing the ones we’ve known the longest. Since the show began, Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) worked on the show. Fans followed her on the series through various cases, romance, trauma, and healing.

With the “CSI” actress being on the show for such a long time, it’s hard to argue whether or not her character endured hard times. Even though there’s no shortage of the show with 16 seasons, there’s one specific episode that reveals one of Sara’s most heartbreaking moments.

In Season 8, Episode 7, “Goodbye and Good Luck,” the show starts after Sara’s abduction by a serial killer. After the abduction, she is left to wander the desert for days. Once rescued and takes the necessary time to heal physically, Sara struggles to heal mentally. I mean, understandable.

‘CSI:’ The Heartbreaking End to Sara and Gil’s Relationship

Throughout the episode, Sara must deal with trauma from her childhood. She ends up deciding that she must leave Las Vegas along and her job as a CSI to properly cope with her trauma. However, this also means that she has to leave behind her longtime love Gil Grissom (William Petersen).

Although the couple’s romance took multiple seasons to become official, their love is one adored by many fans and one they continue to root for.

However, Gil doesn’t know that Sara is leaving, nor does he know about her trauma. In the end, Sara cannot bring herself to talk to Gil. She ends up leaving behind an emotional note in his employee locker. The note explains that she tried to stay, but can’t do it. Sara said that she always has and always will love Gil. However, she has to leave it all behind if she wants to take care of herself.

Does this remind any other “9-1-1” fans of Maddie and Chimney’s relationship in the last season?

‘CSI:’ The Episode that Pushed Sara Past Breaking Point

In Season 4 Episode 23, “Bloodlines” of “CSI,” Sara Sidle is pushed over the edge during a case.

In this episode, a casino worker survives a brutal attack and sexual assault. Even though she identifies the man who did it, CSI-tested DNA proves it wasn’t him.

At the end of the episode, Gil gets a call telling him that Sara has been pulled over for drunk driving. Her blood-alcohol level is over the legal limit, but the cop gives her a break and doesn’t arrest her. After the officer lets her go, Gil takes Sara home.

This sounds like more of an episode to push fans over the edge. Just because Sara worked in law enforcement, she gets a pass for drunk driving?