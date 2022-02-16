‘CSI’: Here’s What Elisabeth Harnois Did Before Joining the Show

CSI fans know Elisabeth Harnois for her role as Morgan Brody on the popular crime drama. Brody doesn’t appear in the series until late in Season 11 as part of the LAPD CSI team. Eventually, she ends up getting a position with the Las Vegas Crime Lab and joins the cast in Season 12. In addition to her time on CSI, the actress behind Morgan Brody holds a resume full of experience.

Elisabeth Harnois began acting at the age of three (via TV Guide). According to Elisabeth, her parents were always her biggest fans. Even when she was a child. In an interview with Runway Magazine, she said, “I feel so lucky that my parents allowed me to explore that side of myself so early in life.”

At the age of 5, Elisabeth earned small appearances in the 1985 Disney film One Magic Christmas and the mystery thriller film Where Are the Children?. Her true passion for acting didn’t come until 1992 when she scored the role of Alice in the 1992 Disney Channel series Adventures in Wonderland. At this point, Elisabeth claims she “began to really understand what being an actor meant… that’s when it evolved from a fun hobby to a real profession that challenged me.”

In addition to her appearances in Disney Channel films, Elisabeth’s past work also includes cameos in crime dramas, teen comedies, and more. Let’s go through some of the actress’s most notable performances below.

A young actress in the 1990s, Elisabeth guest-starred in several shows such as Fresh Prince and Boy Meets World. However, most will remember Elisabeth from her role as Hallie in the 1998 Disney TV movie, My Date with the President’s Daughter. Hallie is the rebellious daughter of President George Richmond (Dabney Coleman). She sneaks out from under her security detail to hang out with Duncan Fletcher (Will Friedle).

Harnois appears in six episodes of One Tree Hill

Teen drama One Tree Hill is arguably one of the most influential shows of its time. In Season 4, Elisabeth Harnois appears as Tree Hill High student Shelley Simon. Shelley starts a Clean Teens abstinence group at the high school as a result of a past pregnancy. Later on in the season, Shelley breaks away from the Clean Teens when she dates Mouth McFadden (Lee Norris). Eventually, Mouth and Shelley separate ultimately ending in Shelley’s last appearance on the show.

She’s been in several Lifetime and Christmas TV films

In the aftermath of her role as Morgan Brody on CSI, Elisabeth has been working mostly on television films. Her appearances include Lifetime movies such as My Baby Is Gone! and Twisted (via IMDb).

Additionally, Elisabeth took roles aligning with Christmas romances made for television such as Christmas Cupid’s Arrow and The Christmas Contract. She also appears opposite Christian Oliver as the lead role in the 2019 romance film Christmas in Vienna.