‘CSI’: Here’s What Elisabeth Harnois Has Done Since the Series Ended

We first saw Elisabeth Harnois as CSI‘s Morgan Brody late in Season 11. She stayed until the show ended, and she’s been busy since then.

She appears as part of the LAPD CSI team. Even though she’s part of the LA team, she helps the Vegas unit as they try to catch a serial killer. This move ultimately gets her fired, but it’s not long before she gets a position with the Las Vegas Crime Lab. She officially joined the CSI cast in Season 12.

We last saw her in the finale for the show, called “Immortality.” Harnois has been acting since she was three, so her career didn’t stop with the end of the popular crime drama.

Elisabeth Harnois Sticks to TV Movies Now

For the most part, since the end of CSI, Elisabeth Harnois has done TV movies. Her first role after the CSI finale was the part of Emily Jones, on the TV movie My Baby Is Gone! The thriller focuses on a pregnant woman who starts up a friendship with her neighbor, who is also pregnant.

As their pregnancies go on, Harnois’ character finds out that her neighbor was never pregnant. Instead, the neighbor had faked her pregnancy in order to get close to Emily Jones and steal her baby. Her next role was on a similarly shocking TV movie, Twisted. In this movie, her character has to deal with the return of her boyfriend’s evil ex-girlfriend.

Christmas Movies Outweigh the Thrillers

On a much lighter note, Elisabeth Harnois has worked on several made-for-TV Christmas romances as well. She’s had a role in Christmas Cupid’s Arrow, The Christmas Contract, and Christmas in Vienna. She was even the lead in Christmas in Vienna, which was a global romance film that also starred Christian Oliver.

Christmas in Vienna was also the last movie that she’s been in. In the film, she gets her heart-broken by her boyfriend. Then, she decides to spend some time with her brother in Vienna. Of course, like any sappy romance movie, she quickly finds herself being swept off of her feet by a dashing new suitor. In this case, she’s paired with him at a ballroom dancing lesson. Funnily enough, the movie was originally set to be called Best Christmas Ball Ever.

However, the CSI star hasn’t had any new work since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Even though she’s not appearing in any new shows or movies, she’s still very active with her fans online. If anything, Elisabeth Harnois is probably enjoying her time off from the spotlight. In 2011, she said, “my folks raised me with a very clear sense of how quickly things can change… and that because of the fleeting nature of this business I should always have a pretty damned good idea of who I am as a person outside of it.”