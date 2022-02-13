‘CSI’: Here’s Why Langston Ultimately Left the Team

Laurence Fishburne’s Dr. Ray Langston had a short but compelling run on CSI. And the reason he ultimately left the team is heartbreaking.

Dr. Langston joined CSI well into its 15-year run. His first episode was a season 9 story called 19 Down. Gil Grissom asked Langston to help him solve the case involving serial killer Thomas Donover. And initially, he was only supposed to work with the team until the killer was behind bars.

Because the investigator was such a natural in the field, Grissom offered him a full-time position. But his skills weren’t just noticed by the CSI team, they were also noticed by Nathan Haskell—another murderer. For two seasons, Haskell set out to ruin Langston’s life. And by the end of season 11, Haskell finally found Langston’s limit.

In an episode titled Cello and Goodbye, the murderer kidnapped Langston’s ex-wife, Gloria. The doctor had to save her life without the backing of his team. And Langston didn’t find Haskell and Gloria until the following episode.

Upon meeting his nemesis, Langston became so enraged that he killed him with his bare hands. And despite the fact that Ray Langston had good reason to attack Haskell, the killing still got him in trouble with Internal Affairs.

When season 12 opened, Langston was gone. CSI went on to explain that Internal Affairs dropped the Haskell investigation. But Langston had decided that his time with the CSI was over. Being hunted by a serial killer for two years wasn’t his idea of a dream job. And he never wanted to put himself or his loved ones into that position again.

Luckily, Dr. Ray Langston did get a happy ending. Once he handed in his badge, he got back together with his ex-wife and moved back to Baltimore, Maryland. But the fact that the doctor had to go through literal hell to get there made the story bittersweet.

The character never made a return to the screen, and the team didn’t refer to him in any further episodes.

Here’s Who Won’t Be Returning for the ‘CSI’ Reboot

The CSI reboot—CSI: Vegas—is headed into its second season. But the cast will look a little different.

As reported by Precinct TV, three leading actors are leaving the show. And two of them are our favorite OG stars.

Sadly, William Petersen and Jorja Fox are officially retiring their roles of Gus Grissom and Sara Siddle. Petersen was the first to announce his exit stating that he never intended to star on the series after its debut season.

With Petersen leaving, Fox was on the fence about returning for a few months. But ultimately, she decided that Siddle couldn’t go on without Grissom. So she made the difficult choice to walk.

A few days after Fox announced her decision, newcomer Mel Rodriguez also broke the news that his character, Chief Medical Examiner Hugo Ramirez, would not return as a regular character. However, the door is still open for a few cameos.

So far, all the other actors are planning to return with CSI: Vegas when it returns later this year.