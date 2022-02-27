‘CSI: Miami’: Here’s How Many Episodes Emily Procter Appeared In

Who didn’t love Calleigh Duquesne, aka Bullet Girl, from CSI: Miami?

Emily Procter was brilliant playing Calleigh, the southern woman from Louisiana who was a ballistics expert. And she probably was the cheeriest, most optimistic character in the CSI: Miami office. And that was a tricky attitude to maintain given that Calleigh’s job often involved bullets dug out of walls or dead bodies.

David Caruso, as Horatio Caine, was the focus of CSI: Miami. He appeared in all 232 episodes of the show. Let’s say Caruso was 1A, with Procter as 1B. She also appeared in all 232 episodes, even working around her real-life pregnancy in season nine.

The other characters/actors who could count triple digit episodes on CSI: Miami were Eric Delko (Adam Rodriguez) at 221; Frank Tripp (Rex Linn) 187; Ryan Wolfe (Jonathan Togo) 182; Natalia Boa Vista (Eva LaRue) 153 and Alexx Woods (Khandi Alexander) 145.

(Alexandra Wyman/WireImage)

CSI: Miami was a spinoff of CSI. It started its 10-year run as a back-door pilot on the original in May, 2002. By 2006, the show was the most watched in the world, out-ranking two network heavyweights in Lost and Desperate Housewives. It was a great time to be on the airwaves. CSI: Miami was a top 20 show for its first seven seasons. And even in year 10, it still was pulling in an average of 11 million viewers per week. Of course, this was before cord-cutting ever became a thing. Netflix didn’t introduce streaming until 2007.

Although CSI: Miami was all about investigating crime scenes, sometimes the folks in the office found themselves the target.

In the finale to season one, an escaped murderer targeted Calleigh. The reason was simple. Her expertise at trial put him in jail. Calleigh never pulled herself off the case, even knowing her life was in danger. She eventually arrested the guy at a gun store.

One event did shake Calleigh. John Hagen, a homicide detective and romantic interest, committed suicide in the lab. So Calleigh, briefly, transferred out. But she returned. It wouldn’t be CSI: Miami if Bullet Girl wasn’t on the case.

Calleigh also nearly died in the season eight finale. (We told you the job could be dangerous). She fell unconscious as the result of a Halon gas leak. Eric tried to rescue her, but he, too, collapsed. It took Horatio’s quick thinking to save them. He shot out a window to allow fresh air to get in the lab and revive everyone but Jesse. The Eddie Cibrian character fell during the gas attack and suffered a fatal blow to the head.

In real life, Procter had a baby daughter in season nine. And on season 10 of CSI: Miami, Calleigh became a mother as she adopted two children.