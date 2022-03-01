‘CSI: Miami’: Where You’ve Seen Alexx Woods Before

Hey, CSI: Miami fans! You may recognize the actress playing medical examiner Alexx Woods on the show. Here’s why:

Alexx Woods is a CSI: Miami favorite. As a staple character for the first six seasons, her upbeat and maternal nature are beloved by fans. Although she does not appear on the series as much as she used to, it is always fun to go back and watch her character arc from the beginning.

The real question is, who is the woman that plays Alexx Woods? The answer is Khandi Alexander. If you recognize her, you may have seen a few of her other projects. The actress definitely hit her stride in the 1980s and ’90s, beginning her career with a leading role in David Bowie’s music video for “Fashion.”

After this, she began landing parts in many successful independent films. She appears in many releases from 1993, including Joshua Tree, Menace II Society, and the Oscar-nominated film What’s Love Got To Do With It, starring Angela Bassett.

John Singleton’s Poetic Justice also helped put Alexander on the map. This film received the Oscar-nomination for Best Original Song. Acting alongside Janet Jackson, Regina King, and Tupac Shakur, this is one of the most important credits of her career.

‘CSI: Miami’ Star Moves to Television

After starring in many films during the 1990s, Khandi Alexander finds her way to the smaller screen. The actress lands the role of Catherine Duke on NewsRadio, Jackie Robbins on ER, and Maya on Scandal. In-between these large recurring roles, her iMDb page lists cameos on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, SEAL Team, and Better Off Ted.

Before bringing Alexx Woods to CSI: Miami, the team cast her as the same role on an episode of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. It is common for procedurals to test a character out before bringing them on full-time. She is also the voice of her character in the CSI: Miami video game.

In short, Khandi Alexander lists 60 impressive acting credits on her resume. However, acting is not the star’s only passion.

Alexander is a Choreographer

The 65-year old actress is also a talented dancer and choreographer. From New York, Alexander started working in the industry as a Broadway dancer. In an interview with The Queen Latifah Show, she shares her early dreams.

“It was my dream to dance for Mr. Fosse,” she says. “And I toured for many years, came back to Broadway, danced on the chorus for many years.”

After taking the Broadway stage, Alexander toured with Whitney Houston. Choreographing many of her tours was a true dream.

“For many years, I toured with Whitney, who I love very much. I will love her through many lifetimes.”

Watch the full conversation below.