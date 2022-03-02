‘CSI: NY’: Here’s How Many Episodes Gary Sinise Appeared In

With long-running “CSI: NY” still on the air, many fans wonder how many times star Gary Sinise has appeared in show episodes.

Well, let’s do some math. The show ran for nine years with 197 episodes. So, if you count the number of times he appeared as Detective (and Head Supervisor) Mac Taylor, it would be about 197 times.

Impressive huh? Well, the 66-year-old actor also showed up in Florida for two “CSI: Miami” episodes, one “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” episode, and one “CSI: NY” video game. I bet you didn’t count those.

Looper recently reflected on the Illinois native’s feat.

Sinise Part Of ‘CSI’ A Pioneering Show Franchise

Since it began in 2000, the show has sucked in fans, with many drawn to the police procedural storylines. Ultimately, the show turned into four shows and a colossal number of episodes.

The timeline goes like this. First, “CSI” came along. Then Sinise’s “CSI: NY” show illuminated flat-screen TVs for nine seasons. Don’t forget “CSI: Miami” and “CSI: Cyber” came next. Now, most recently, “CSI: Vegas.”

But Gary Sinise had the background and formula that stuck with fans throughout those nine seasons. His Taylor character had a marine background. Taylor was a workhorse who had a short fuse for anyone threatening his crime scenes and investigations.

Finally, Sinise played a no-nonsense insomniac who does his best despite significant family trauma. Some of those included a dad who died from lung cancer and a wife who died on 9-11.

Maybe the fantastic storyline or commitment to steady work brought Sinise back episode after episode. Perhaps, he loved the show. He did produce several episodes and even tried his hand at writing two shows.

Reportedly, Gary Sinise may have another military movie in the works. IMDb reported that Dale Dye’s “No Better Place To Die” will star the longtime actor. The movie taks place during the initial days of the Normandy invasion.

Sinise Not The Only ‘CSI: NY’ Workhorse

Maybe the former “Forrest Gump” star liked his co-stars. To be fair, Carmine Giovinazzo, Hill Harper, and Eddie Cahill appeared in the same number of episodes he did.

After the show ended, the actor called his time a “great nine years.” Sinise also revealed he had some concerns working on a long-running show.

“This is the first time in my life that I’ve had a steady job,” Gary Sinise told CBS News. “Will I miss it? Yeah, but I knew it would come to an end at some point. After doing it for five years, getting another four years out of it was all gravy and icing on the cake. So I’m very grateful we had the time together on that.”

Maybe Sinise and other “CSI” stars knew they had a good thing going because several stayed committed to their spin-offs. David Caruso and Emily Procter did all 232 episodes of their 10-year-long show run. Also, “MacGyver” star George Eads, who played Nick Stokes, almost did 336 “CSI” episodes. Sadly, he fell ten shows short of that 15-year feat.