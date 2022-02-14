‘CSI: NY’: One Episode Was Directed by a Hollywood Icon

For a special moment, CSI: NY had a Hollywood icon sit behind the show’s cameras and direct an episode. Who was it that did this?

The icon’s name is Emilio Estevez. Some may know him best from being in The Breakfast Club and a part of the “Brat Pack” in the 1980s. Still, a director? Yes, indeed. In fact, he did more than one episode. Let’s get the CSI: NY details from an article by Looper.

So, this first episode with Estevez as a director comes in Season 1 titled The Dove Commission. In it, we see that this was a busy time for the New York City CSI crime lab, especially team supervisor Mac Taylor, played by Gary Sinise.

‘CSI: NY’ Episode With Estevez Behind Camera Earns Pretty Good IMDb Ratings

It happens to involve the investigation of the murder of a man at the center of an NYPD corruption case. So, the team must also look into the brutal murder of an unlicensed taxi driver.

Fans headed over to IMDb and left a lot of reviews. The fans scored it 7.3 stars out of 10 and that’s a rating that is about average with the rest of the first season’s scores.

Another Season 1 episode from CSI: NY that Estevez directed was titled The Closer. It was a sports-focused episode. In it, the team investigates the deaths of a sports agent, played by Margo Trent, and a Boston baseball fan, played by Marty Yost.

Mac Finds Himself Gatting Back Into Case For Death Row Inmate

Also, Mac reopens the case of a death row inmate, played by Michael Clarke Duncan, convicted of murder as a result of his testimony. IMDb reviewers gave this one a 7.3 out of a possible 10 points. Oh, this episode had some star power in guest appearances: Sonya Walger, Raphael Sbarge, Amaury Nolasco, Kathryn Harrold, and Petros Papadakis.

Estevez also has directed other TV episodes from shows like The Guardian, Cold Case, Close to Home, and Numb3rs. He starred in three Mighty Ducks movies and also was a series regular in the first season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, a Disney+ TV series based as a continuation of the original films.

He left after Season 1 over a “contract dispute” and “a myriad of creative differences” reportedly. Initial reports did indicate that Estevez left over COVID-19 vaccination requirements, but he has since denied those claims.

The CSI franchise continues to roll along even after CSI: NY left for higher ground in syndication. Still, fans can catch the latest spinoff in CSI: Vegas on CBS. It returns for Season 2 with Marg Helgenberger coming back from the OG show.