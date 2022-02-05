‘CSI’ Once Featured a ‘Walking Dead’ Star

If you ever watch CSI, then you probably will see actors getting a foot into the door before future work. It happened for a Walking Dead star.

As you may know, CSI had a lengthy run on CBS and has spawned numerous spinoffs. William Petersen, Jorja Fox, and Marg Helgenberger were among the cast members. What about this Walking Dead star? It was Michael Cudlitz, who played Abraham Ford in the AMC series.

‘CSI’ Had Michael Cudlitz Appear In Not One, But Two Episodes of Show

But on CSI, back in 2001, he had a role as Nevada state trooper William Spencer in the show. Spencer is a local deputy and introduces CSI agents to a convenience store crime scene. It was part of the episode And Then There Were None where Gil Grissom, played by Petersen, and the team investigate a casino heist that resulted in the deaths of five security guards and one of the robbers.

There’s a bit of evidence that ties the crime scene murders to a convenience store clerk shooting. On CSI, the agents hunt down a couple that kind of does their act as a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde.

Both robbers are found dead and the investigation simply stops with no suspects alive and the money is gone. Or is the probe done relly? Not so fast. Catherine, played by Marg Helgenberger, puts the clues together and we find Officer Spencer as the guilty one.

‘Walking Dead’ Actor Made Appearance In First Show With Fishburne

Cudlitz also appeared on CSI in Season 9 for the episode titled The Grave Shift. This also marks the first episode for Laurence Fishburne as Raymond Langston. He came on after Petersen left. The team finds building contractor Josh Barston, played by Cudlitz, taking photos of the crime scene. The team finds footage of Barston and the victim’s wife kissing prior to an explosion.

While being interrogated, Barston said he put together a homemade bomb that would eliminate his lover’s husband.

So, the actor has made appearances in other shows like 21 Jump Street, Beverly Hills 90210, 24, and Lost. Cable TV work has been around Six Feet Under, Nip/Tuck, and Band of Brothers along with Walking Dead. Also, he recently has been playing Paul Krendler on CBS’s Clarice. His stature might lead to Cudlitz getting roles as men in uniform.

CSI: Vegas, a spinoff, returns for Season 2 with Petersen and Fox not returning in their roles. You can catch it on CBS. Helgenberger is in talks to come back as Catherine Willows.