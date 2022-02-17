‘CSI’: One Early Serial Killer Chilled Audiences to Their Cores

“CSI” has definitely had its fair share of terrifying killers and villains. But there’s one from season 2 that chilled fans to the bone.

Paul Millander first appeared in the season one pilot, as a suspect in a suspicious suicide. Grissom questions him, but deems him innocent. But, Millander returns in the season 2 episode “Identity Crisis,” and he definitely remembers Grissom.

Once again, there’s a suspicious suicide, and the team builds their case against Millander. They reveal that he’s living a double life as a judge named Douglas Mason. The CSIs dig into his past and find out that his father was killed in front of him when he was a child, but the death was ruled a suicide. This pivotal moment led him to a career in law, plus his secret life as a cold-blooded killer.

It’s his genius homicidal meticulousness and ability to evade the CSIs that chilled audiences. Additionally, it was also the way he targeted Grissom in “Identity Crisis.”

All of Millander’s victims had birthdays in descending years – 1958, 1957, etc. – in the same month as Grissom: August. Grissom’s birthday was August 17, 1956; the CSIs assume he’s the next target.

‘CSI’: Grissom Cracks the Paul Millander Case Wide Open

But, things are never that easy on “CSI.” Grissom meets Millander’s mother, Isabelle, and finds out that Millander was born a girl, and had a sex change as an adult. Because of this, Isabelle cut Millander out of her life. In all of his killings, Millander made his victims recite suicide letters apologizing to their mothers. But, his latest victim didn’t have a mother, as she died in childbirth. The team thinks Millander messed up, but Grissom figures out that the letters aren’t for the victims’ mothers, but for Millander’s.

Grissom rushes to Isabelle’s house, and finds her dead at the kitchen table. Millander is dead, having killed himself in the bathtub like he did for all his victims. Grissom finds a tape recording, similar to the suicide “notes” left at the other crime scenes. On it, Millander reveals that he and Grissom have the exact same birthday, down to the year. The descending birthdates were just an elaborate countdown to his own death.

The ordeal shook Grissom; he flinches hearing the gunshot on the tape when Millander kills himself. The whole case is chilling, and it’s one that stuck with fans long after it aired.

Another chilling moment came in the season 5 finale, “Grave Danger,” but this time Nick Stokes was targeted. He was buried alive and the kidnapper blew himself up, so the CSIs couldn’t get anything from him. They had to use a video feed inside Stokes’ coffin, plus Grissom identifies the fire ants that ravage Stokes before they finally find him.