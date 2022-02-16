‘CSI’: Remember When the Show Crossed Over With a Sitcom?

When we hear that a favorite drama series is planning a crossover event, it’s hard not to get excited. After all, it’s easy to get super invested in the characters and the storylines of multiple shows across a franchise – or even similar franchises. So, when they come together for one big story arc, we are certainly primed to watch!

Some shows lend themselves to cross-over events pretty easily. Primarily those within a franchise of some sort, such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and its popular spin-off shows. However, there was one moment in which the original CSI series crossed over with another CBS show. A sitcom series, creating a night of hilarious mix-up of drama and comedy.

According to an account delivered by Vulture, the crossover event saw the hit CBS sitcom series Two and a Half Men pair up with CSI: Crime Scene Investigation in an odd night of primetime programming. As per the account, Chuck Lorre who produced Two and a Half Men initially approached CSI producer Carol Mendelsohn with the idea. With the okay from the CBS execs, the showrunners developed two shows, swapping writing staffs for the evening. CSI created Two and a Half Deaths; while Two and a Half Men developed an episode titled Fish in a Drawer.

‘CSI’ Investigates the Case of ‘Two and a Half Deaths’

In this crossover event, Chuck Lorre pens the CSI: Crime Scene Investigation episode. The episode doesn’t directly parody the original sitcom series. However, fans can peep Two and a Half Men characters Charlie Sheen’s Charlie Harper; Jon Cryer’s Alan Harper; and Angus T. Jones’ Jake Harper. Each character is wearing the same clothing they had on when the Two and a Half Men installation ended earlier in the crossover event.

The CSI crossover episode features a case in which a sitcom actress, Annabelle who is portrayed by Katey Segal is found murdered in a Las Vegas hotel room. And, everyone is a suspect. Things get extra complicated when Annabelle’s lookalike assistant is also found dead. This time in Los Angeles.

According to reports, this storyline is poking fun a Lorre’s past sitcom experience. Primarily from when he worked on Roseanne with Roseanne Barr. As the story goes, the writer and the actress and comedian had a major falling out leading to Lorre’s dismissal from the series. A great throwback, for sure. However, the coincidences continue as the years go by. Katey Sagal, the guest star in the CSI/Two and a Half Men crossover has taken over Rosanne’s spot in The Conners. This comes after Barr was dismissed from the Roseanne series revival in 2018.