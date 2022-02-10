‘CSI: Vegas’: Here’s What Fans Think Is the Worst Episode of the Series

“CSI: Vegas” generally did well with critics and fans. On IMDb, not a single episode falls below a 7 out of 10; impressive for a brand new show. But, there’s one episode that falls on the low end of the ranking system. Seems like fans weren’t too happy with it.

Episode 3, “Under the Skin,” rates a 7.1 on the scale, with most fans rating it a 7 out of 10. As far as demographics go, though, this episode didn’t really track with the 18 to 29 crowd. Female viewers ages 18 to 29 rated this episode at an all time low of 3.5. Pretty harsh criticism.

So, what’s this episode actually about, anyway? Well, “Under the Skin” follows the team as they uncover the murder of a female video game developer, notoriously a male-dominated field. The developer was murdered by her male colleague; he sought to take over the company and get payback for his snubbed game pitch. Maybe your game just wasn’t good, dude, no need to murder.

It’s possible that those in the younger age range thought the episode was in poor taste; it seemed like it was trying to strike up some commentary on women in gaming, and the harassment they go through. But, it fell a little flat with an age group that’s typically the most socially conscious. This episode, while trying to make a point about women in gaming, just created more gratuitous violence against women. It didn’t really get across what it was trying to say, and just created a male character for people to feel sorry for.

‘CSI: Vegas’: Marg Helgenberger in Talks to Reprise ‘CSI’ Role

After the news that Jorja Fox and William Petersen won’t be returning to “CSI: Vegas,” fans need all the good news they can get. Well, here’s some: it looks like Marg Helgenberger, who played Catherine Willows on “CSI,” could be reprising her well-loved role.

Currently, Helgenberger stars on CBS’ “All Rise,” as Judge Lisa Benner. The show follows the lives of a group of Los Angeles judges, prosecutors, and public defenders as they navigate stressful and sometimes absurd encounters. The show is moving to OWN for season 3, and Marg Helgenberger is still attached to play Benner. Will this role cut into her ability to reprise Willows for “CSI: Vegas”? It would definitely be nice to see her back, and possibly some other OG characters as the series progresses.

When Jorja Fox left the show, she cited that she wanted to do right by her character. She couldn’t see Sara returning to the crime lab without Grissom. “For me, CSI has always been a love story,” she explained in a Twitter thread. “The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times. I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together.”

It’s honorable, and true to the character, but we’re definitely going to miss Grissom and Sara on “CSI: Vegas.”