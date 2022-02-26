‘CSI: Vegas’: Here’s Where You Recognize Chris Park From

CSI: Vegas has a couple of new characters. However, the actor that plays Chris Park might look familiar, depending on what you watch.

Jay Lee has been acting for about eight years or so, but he just recently landed his role on CSI: Vegas. He got his start on a popular sci-fi series called Colony.

‘Colony’ Paved the Way For Jay Lee’s Chris Park Role

As far as first major roles go, we think Colony is pretty extreme. After all, it’s not every day that you’re suddenly cast for a dystopian sci-fi show about aliens. The show proved to be a good starting point for Jay Lee, though. He wasn’t on the USA Network show for long. The show aired from 2016 to 2018, but he only appeared in two 2016 episodes of the show. Jay Lee plays Justin Kim, who is part of the Resistance against the aliens. He dies in the show.

After he appeared on the sci-fi show, he disappeared for a bit. In 2018, he started acting again and quickly appeared in a variety of projects. It seems that Colony was what he needed to find his footing in the acting world. If it wasn’t for his brief time on the show, who knows if we ever would’ve seen him play as Chris Park on CSI: Vegas.

Although there’s a two-year gap in his acting resume, that doesn’t mean he wasn’t busy. In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s acted in other things that we don’t know about. It wouldn’t be the first time. Colony is his first major TV credit, but Jay Lee acted before then. We just didn’t get to see him on the TV screen. At that point, he was a recent graduate of the University of Southern California’s School of Dramatic Arts. He had spent tons of time acting in a theater setting.

Projects Here and There

Jay Lee had more major roles before he landed the part of Chris Park, but he had smaller projects along the way. He directed his own short, went on to star in another short, and then even had a movie with Danny Trejo. Not too long after his movie with Trejo, he landed another major role.

This time, he was acting on Netflix’s true-crime mockumentary American Vandal. He appeared in the second season of the show as Tanner Basset. Tanner is a student at the St. Bernardine Catholic School, which becomes the focus of that season’s vandal. He, and many others at his school, fall victim to the vandal. He appears in six episodes of this show.

It seems that Jay Lee doesn’t stay with one project for too long. A couple of episodes here, half a season there, and then onto the next. We hope that Chris Park will stick around in the CSI: Vegas world for a while, at least.