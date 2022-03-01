‘CSI: Vegas’: Here’s Where You’ve Seen Anson Wix Before

Nothing seems to be as frustrating as sitting down to watch a TV or movie and having a face pop up that is so recognizable, but you just can’t place where you know them from.

You may have felt like that when Anson Wix, played by Jamie McShane, popped up on your screen. That is the name of the evil attorney that we’ve seen show up on “CSI: Vegas.” He popped in for a total of six episodes during the first season of the 2021 reboot series.

His character tries his very best to murder a former CSI agent named David Hodges. Well, he ends up failing and things don’t end too well for Wix. Although his time on the show was a bit short-lived, his list of TV appearances is far from short. His IMDb page suggests that he has appeared in about 150 other productions over the years.

Here are a couple of the prominent ones, which might help spark why Jamie McShane is so familiar.

The “CSI: Vegas” actor got his start in very small guest roles in shows like “The X-Files,” “Star Trek: Enterprise,” “Six Feet Under,” “Angel,” and “Deadwood.” He got his first recurring role on the popular show “24” during its third season. He got to play White House Press Secretary Gerry Whitehorn for six episodes. He doesn’t get much screen time in the series. However, this is an Emmy Award-winning show, which set him off in the right direction.

Besides just “CSI: Vegas,” McShane has proven that he is a close friend to the “CSI” world. He appeared as four minor characters in the franchise. That includes brief appearances in “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “CSI: Miami,” and “CSI: NY.” One of which sees him as a deli owner that murdered someone 20 years ago. Just when he thought he got away with it, everything catches up to him.

Perhaps his most popular TV role, however, was when he had a recurring role as Cameron Hayes in the first three seasons of “Sons of Anarchy.” His character is a dangerous associate of SAMCRO and a member of the Real Irish Republican Army. Spoiler alert, that character very much didn’t get a happy ending at the end of Season 3, Episode 3, “Caregiver.”

His second-most prominent role was in the Netflix series “Bloodline.” He played Eric O’Bannon, a man with a deep criminal history. He is part of an illegal business and is a general nuisance for the Rayburn family.

The “CSI: Vegas” star continues to be hard at work. He starred in the horror, thriller movie called “Immanence,” which came out this year. As of right now, the TV series “Wednesday,” where he will play Sheriff Donovan Galpin, is in post-production. This is a TV series based on Wednesday Addams’ years as a student.