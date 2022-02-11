‘CSI: Vegas’: Marg Helgenberger To Reprise Role as Catherine Willows in Season 2

“CSI: Vegas” fans, get excited: Marg Helgenberger is coming back to the franchise. Helgenberger played Catherine Willows from season 1 to season 12, when she left the show. She then appeared in the 300th episode, “Frame by Frame,” and the 2015 movie, “Immortality.”

“CSI: Vegas” announced that Helgenberger would be back with a post on Twitter. “I have something to tell you,” the show’s account wrote. “Catherine Willows will be joining us for Season Two of #CSIVegas.”

I have something to tell you. Catherine Willows will be joining us for Season Two of #CSIVegas. pic.twitter.com/Sx6cUReFFP — CSI: Vegas (@CSICBS) February 11, 2022

Apparently, Helgenberger has officially signed a contract to appear in season 2 of the reboot. This news comes two weeks after Jorja Fox announced she wouldn’t be returning for the second season. “For me, ‘CSI’ has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times,” Fox wrote on Twitter, explaining her departure. “I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together.”

Before Fox made her decision about “CSI: Vegas,” William Petersen announced that he would not be returning to the show. Although he won’t reprise his role as Grissom, he’s still staying on as an executive producer.

Along with Fox and Petersen, Mel Rodriguez decided not to return as well. Rodriguez played Chief Medical Examiner Hugo Ramirez; sources haven’t revealed the cause of his departure. Allegedly, he won’t be back as a series regular, which means he could possibly come back as a guest star. Though, we don’t know for sure.

Will Marg Helgenberger’s Current Role Get in the Way of ‘CSI: Vegas’?

“CSI” fans should be thrilled to hear that Willows is back; she was a critic and fan favorite, and Helgenberger’s portrayal got her several award nominations. She’s been called the exception to the show’s “revolting characters,” one of TV’s sexiest crime fighters, and “the anti-Debra Morgan” by critics. She’s sexy, and smart, and we’re all glad she’s back.

Currently, Marg Helgenberger has signed on to star in another season of the legal drama “All Rise.” She plays Judge Lisa Benner, and the show follows the hectic and crazy lives of judges, prosecutors, and public defenders in Los Angeles.

But, will her current role as Judge Benner get in the way of “CSI: Vegas”? Well, we’d have to ask her appointment setter. But, seeing as how “CSI: Vegas” already officially announced her involvement, I’d have to say she can handle it. Whether or not that means she’s going to be in all the “Vegas” episodes is another story.

It’s possible she’ll just be guest cast instead of main cast, but there isn’t anything to suggest that yet. It all has to do with her filming schedule. Yet, the “All Rise” and “CSI: Vegas” renewals were announced at similar times; could they start filming at similar times as well? This is all speculation, of course. No official news about the filming schedule has been released.