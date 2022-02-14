‘CSI: Vegas’: One Character Has Big Shoes to Fill

“CSI: Vegas” is missing its forensic star, but can one lowly CSI step in and fill the hole in our hearts? Since Gil Grissom won’t be back for “CSI: Vegas” season 2, can Josh Folsom take over where he left off?

Soon after the show was picked up for a second season, William Petersen quietly announced that he wouldn’t be returning as Grissom. After that, Jorja Fox announced via Twitter that she wouldn’t be reprising her role either. “For me, ‘CSI’ has always been a love story,” she wrote in a thread. “The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times. I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together.”

So, Petersen decided only to stay for the limited run, and Fox wanted to stay true to her character. What is the crime lab going to do without its old guard, though? That’s where Folsom has his opportunity to shine.

Grissom left some big shoes to fill, and Folsom has a chance to show just how good he is. There’s going to be a noticeable absence in the crime lab without Sara and Grissom; Folsom has a chance to put his skills to the test and prove that he can be just as good as Grissom.

How ‘CSI: Vegas’ Can Have Successful Characters in Season 2

What needs to happen, is we need more of Folsom’s backstory. Without an anchor to keep him interesting, “CSI: Vegas” is going to get lost in the science. It’ll be all science, all the time, and the characters will fall completely flat. They need the backstory to help prop them up.

We’ve learned a bit about Folsom from season one, but not nearly enough. We know his dad had a gambling problem, and he likes horses. Not much else. Of course, there’s the previous relationship with Allie that’s been hinted at, but they run the risk of falling into a Sara/Grissom trap. If they’re going to get romantic, they need their own story that steers far away from Sara and Grissom’s.

Now, with Marg Helgenberger coming back as Catherine Willows, “CSI: Vegas” also runs the risk of overshadowing its new characters with its old characters. Willows could breeze into the crime lab and take the spotlight away from the characters it really needs to develop: Folsom, Allie, Chris, and Maxine.

That’s really what I’m worried will happen to “CSI: Vegas”; that it won’t address the fact that it needs to develop its existing characters, and just keep shoving old characters at us. Willows isn’t the one who can fill the void left by Sara and Grissom. That has to be Folsom, and Allie, and Chris as the CSIs. Hopefully, “CSI: Vegas recognizes their potential before it’s too late.