‘CSI: Vegas’ Star Marg Helgenberger in Talks to Reprise Role Following William Petersen, Jorja Fox Exit

With stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox not returning to CSI: Vegas next season, could Marg Helgenberger be on her way back?

It appears that Helgenberger, who played Catherine Willows on the OG show, is talking about reprising that role. We have details about this with some help from TV Line.

A couple of things have happened to pick up these talks. Petersen, who played Gil Grissom, and Fox, who played Sara Sidle, will not return in their roles after just one season. Additionally, Mel Rodriguez will not come back to CSI: Vegas. Rodriguez played Chief Medical Examiner Hugo Ramirez on the show.

‘CSI: Vegas’ Might Be Taking Actress Away From Her Current Show

Helgenberger has been starring in All Rise on CBS. The show is moving to OWN for Season 3. When Fox announced that she was leaving, the actress talked about the love story between Grissom and Sara. We do not know what effect this potential move back to the franchise would have upon her current show.

“For me, CSI has always been a love story,” Fox writes in a statement recently on Twitter. “The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times. I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together.”

So, CSI: Vegas fans, there has to be a little change in the make-up of the show coming up for Season 2. Helgenberger did appear in the original CSI for its first 12 seasons as Willows. The star did come back for a quick appearance in the OG series’ 300th episode in Season 14.

Back on Oct. 6, 2020, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation started on CBS and began drawing fans into investigations and crime scene work immediately. Other cast members did include Helgenberger, Fox, Paul Guilfoyle, Gary Dourdan, and George Eads.

Actors Ted Danson, Laurence Fishburne Also Had Some Time On OG Series

A couple of actors known for other work, Ted Danson and Laurence Fishburne, also stopped by for some work on the series.

The CSI franchise had spinoffs, too, beyond the CSI: Vegas sequel. would have numerous spin-offs over the years. Remember David Caruso as Lieutenant Horatio Caine always wearing, it seemed his sunglasses? You knew a case was about to get serious with Caine on the call.

CSI: NY had Forrest Gump star Gary Sinise play Detective Mac Taylor. These two spinoffs were pretty successful. Another spinoff titled CSI: Cyber lasted two seasons before cancellation.

CSI: Vegas also stars, for now, Paula Newsome as Vegas Crime Lab chief Maxine Roby. Wallace Langham remains part of the cast heading into Season 2. He has been reprising his role as David Hodges.