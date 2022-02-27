‘CSI: Vegas’: Will the Show Address Catherine’s FBI Years?

Marg Helgenberger is joining the “CSI: Vegas” team for season 2, and we’re left wondering what happened to her FBI job? Helgenberger’s character Catherine Willows left the crime lab in season 12 to go into hiding. Her life was threatened by assassins, and she and D.B. Russell went on the run. She eventually left the crime lab to work for Quantico, after the assassins were dealt with. So, why is she coming back to the crime lab now?

One thing’s for sure; “CSI: Vegas” definitely needs to address Catherine’s time at the FBI. That was such a large part of her life, and to ignore it would be doing the character a disservice. So, fans need to know what went on to bring her back to the crime lab.

I feel like her reasons for coming back will definitely be addressed; it would be a huge plot hole if the show didn’t mention that. But as for her FBI years, I’m hoping for little details here and there. Stories from her time with the feds, or references to something she did during that time that she doesn’t fully explain. Some mystery is still crucial after all. But, we don’t want a whole bunch of exposition from Catherine as to what she’s doing there. In storytelling, it works best to gradually introduce a character’s backstory or personality. If we get everything all at once, there won’t be anything to build up to.

I’m hoping we get a good explanation for why Catherine would leave a cushy FBI job for the Las Vegas crime lab, other than an intense loyalty to the place. Maxine is still in charge, so it’s not like Catherine will be running the place. Is she just a consultant? Or did she really leave the FBI for good?

Fans Discuss Future Settings for ‘CSI’ Spin-Offs

Recently, “CSI: Vegas” fans took to Reddit to talk about hypothetical spin-offs, and where they could be located. In a thread titled “Dream locations and cast for future CSI spin-offs,” the original post asked, “Do you ever wish for a spin-off in other US cities?” They also listed their ideal location as Denver, Colorado.

“I love the idea of having Denver as a location,” one fan agreed. Another suggested Philadelphia, and I want to throw “CSI: Chicago” in the ring for consideration. Although, there are a lot of shows centering on Chicago right now. I don’t think we need another one at the moment. I’d also love another Florida series, as there are always wacky stories to pull from the local Florida newspapers.

In the best answer in the thread, one fan suggested “CSI: Reno 911.” Crossover, anyone? Imagine a strictly comedy-based “CSI” series, or the mockumentary-style of “Reno 911” but “CSI.” The possibilities are endless.