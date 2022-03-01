‘CSI’: Was This the Worst Serial Killer in Season 6?

The original CSI was known for its creepy and disturbing storylines. But one season 6 killer was hard to stomach even for the toughest of fans.

That killer was Leon Sneller. He appeared in an episode titled Pirates of the Third Reich. As the name insinuates, Sneller hunted Jewish victims.

When the show opens, the CSI team responds to a call about the body of a half-naked woman that was left in the desert. Whoever murdered her had shaved her head and branded the number 19 on her arm. He also removed her right hand and one of her eyes.

When the coroner delivers the body to the morgue, the story takes an even worse. The victim turned out to be Lady Heather’s daughter, Zoe Kessler. Heather, of course, is a sex therapist who occasionally helps the team solve cases.

At first, Lady Heather suspects that Zoe’s killer was Dr. Jacob Wolfowitz, who was in the middle of a sleep study with her daughter. And she personally goes to his house and breaks in hoping that he presses charges so the CSI has an excuse to get into his home. But the doctor refuses to play along.

Shortly after, the agents find Wolfowitz dead in a parking lot with the number 1 branded into his arm. And after an autopsy, they learn that he had been dead for two days. So the person Lady Heather spoke to was definitely not Jacob Wolfowitz.

The story gets even more confusing when forensics finds that both victims have matching unsub DNA samples on their bodies, but the fingerprints the killer left behind were different.

The team eventually learns that Wolfowitz’s brother, Leon Sneller had come to Vegas, frozen his brother, and started impersonating him. And with the assumed identity, he began torturing and killing Jewish people in a homemade chamber due to his anti-Semitic views.

And to up the shock value, when Grissom unearths Sneller’s torture chamber, he finds two dying men who Sneller had sewn together.

‘CSI’ Fans Think ‘Pirates of the Third Reich’ ‘Just Went Too Far’

Despite the fact that fans of CSI enjoy disturbing plots, they still have limits. And Pirates of the Third Reich went past that limit for some people.

On IMDb, a few users commented their displeasure with the content by stressing that the writers ‘went too far” and noting that the content was “strange and sick.”

“A dead body is found in the windy desert. She’s emaciated, bald, and has some sort of “brand” on her with a number (#18), reminding Brass and Grissom of similar people who suffered this kind of fate 60-some years ago. What is going on?” one user wrote.

Overall, the episode got a decent rating of 8.3. But everyone made a point of saying that the writers overreached some boundaries with the graphics and content, and they hoped the show would reign itself in for future episodes.