Dale Earnhardt Jr. Says What We’re All Thinking About NASA’s Plans for ISS

NASA recently revealed its plan for the International Space Station (ISS), which involves it landing in the Pacific Ocean. Upon hearing the news, Dale Earnhardt Jr. humorously voiced what many of us were thinking.

NASA announced in 2031 it plans to retire the ISS by splash-landing it in the Pacific Ocean. Being the size of a football field, the monumental station coming down will be quite a sight when it happens. Dale Earnhardt Jr. thought the same and tweeted about what it would be like if you were casually in the area when it came down.

Could you imagine, being in the Pacific Ocean fishing or whatever. Out of the sky comes the International Space Station crashing into the water some distance away. What a damn site that would be. What would your first thought be?? — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 5, 2022

“Could you imagine, being in the Pacific Ocean fishing or whatever,” the tweet begins. “Out of the sky comes the International Space Station crashing into the water some distance away. What a damn site that would be. What would your first thought be??”

Earnhardt Jr.’s followers chimed in with their own funny responses if they observed the ISS crashing. “Well, I can tell you I was freaked out last year seeing the satellite train, and not knowing it was a thing. You talk about being nervous of an attack from another planet,” someone replied.

“Can you imagine the one fella telling his buddies about it? They wouldn’t believe him. Would blame it on too many beers & he’d say I ain’t lying fellas and I was only on my first beer when it fell from the sky. But I tell y’all what it’s a good thing I had my brown drawers on,” another humorously replied.

Live Science reports the ISS will come down in January 2031. The outlet notes though it has been occupied since 2000, its age is beginning to show.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Also Reacts to Tom Brady’s Retirement

Tom Brady recently announced he officially retired from the NFL and you better believe people will be talking about it for some time. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of them, complimenting the legendary player’s career and wishing him well.

After posting his retirement statement on Twitter, Earnhardt Jr. quoted it and tweeted his own thoughts. As one might expect, it was full of admiration and professionalism. “Often times it’s hard to face the reality that the greats will one day hang it up. Hell of a career. Will be interesting to see where his professional life goes from here,” he wrote.

Tom Brady announced his retirement through his social media accounts on February 1st, saying it was a difficult decision, but it had to be done. “I have always believed the sport of football is an “all-in” proposition – if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game.” Continuing, he said, “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore.”

Saying he’s had a good run is an understatement and like Earnhardt Jr., I’m curious where he goes next.