Dana White Says Kid Rock Played UFC Holiday Party Like It Was a ‘Stadium of 20,000 People’

We all know that Kid Rock likes to party. Heck, he IS the party. And he sure played like it at the 2021 UFC Holiday Party. He’s played on countless stages and he goes all out every single time. The UFC Holiday Party has hosted many other music legends in the past, including The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Snoop Dogg, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and Gary Clark Jr.

This past year was the second time that the singer has played at the UFC Holiday Party. During an interview with Barstool Sports, White even went so far as to say that Kid Rock “played like he was in an arena full of 20,000 people.” Of course, he stuck around afterward for the party. In fact, he and Dana White “crushed” some Kentucky bourbon together after his set. The two drank the official whiskey brand of UFC, Howler Head.

Kid Rock Will Be Playing to Thousands Soon Enough

Kid Rock might’ve played to a smaller, more intimate crowd over the holidays, but he’ll be getting some serious stage time soon. The singer is scheduled to play at the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair. The fair will take place in Davenport, Iowa from August 2nd through the 7th. The lineup for the festival is star-studded, hosting other popular artists like Toby Keith and Brantley Gilbert.

Thousands of people come to the Mississippi Valley Fair each year. It’s one of the largest fairgrounds in the area. Having popular music artists, like Kid Rock, only helps to draw the already massive crowd in. The fair originally started in 1919 and was used to showcase a variety of family-oriented products and programs. There’s a vast array of categories that displays at the fair could fit into: innovative, entertaining, educational, rural, urban, or competitive.

Tickets for the huge fair are surprisingly reasonably priced. For example, a one-day adult pass to the fair is only $10. Furthermore, kids tickets are even cheaper, if not free. For kids between the ages of four and 12, tickets are $5. If they’re under the age of three, they get into the festival for free. There are more expensive options for tickets, too, for those that are hoping for some upgrades. The 2022 WLLR Pepsi Pass costs $100 and is limited to only 1,500 tickets overall.

There’s also something called a Fun Card, which will cost $80. That’s a discounted price, though. After June, the price of the Fun Card will rise to $100. It’s good for the entire week of the fair and is needed to get into the musical performances. There won’t be individual versions of the ticket sold, but the Fun Card is good for one entry to the fair per day.