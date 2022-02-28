‘Dancing With the Stars’ Maksim Chmerkovskiy Says He Was Arrested in Ukraine

Dancing With the Stars Maksim Chmerkovskiy is still in Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues. He also shares that he was arrested. Taking to Instagram, the dancer is updating his fans every day with new photos and videos of the war.

“[There’s] a lot of fighting everywhere. Streets are crazy. At one point I got arrested. … But all good, promise,” he says.

Chm erkovskiy adds that getting arrested was one of the least traumatizing parts of this entire experience.

“That was probably the least traumatizing moment in this whole thing as far as Ukraine is concerned, but for me, it was a reality check.”

Born in Odessa, Ukraine, the Russian invasion feels personal to the Dancing With the Stars performer. Immigrating to America in 1994, Maksim and his brother Val are always dancing with their homeland in mind. He tells his followers that he is making a plan to return to the United States.

“I have options. My options are better than most people’s, unfortunately,” he admitted. “I’m a little nervous, to be honest with you, but I think it’s going to be all right. Well, I know it’s going to be OK.”

Of course, the war is causing him a great deal of pain and distress to witness firsthand.

“I will never be the same,” he adds. “This is stressful and I’m getting old feelings back, like I’ve done this before. This does feel like the way it was when and why we left in the 90s. Like my old PTSD I’ve finally fixed is coming back.”

Fans Respond to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro

Fans are worried about Maksim’s safety. At the same time, they are also thanking him for showing the world what is really going on in Ukraine. While it is horrifying to watch, it is hopefully encouraging others to take a stand.

“The strength of the fierce Ukrainian people is amazing! Prayers for all,” one fan comments.

“I have followed you and watched your stories and thank you. It’s true media is not always truthful. I am happy that you are going to try and make it out and pray that your journey will be successful and you get home to your family soon,” another says.

Fans are also sending love to the dancer’s wife and fellow dancer, Peta Murgatroyd. The pair share a son together as well. In a post from three days ago, Peta asks her followers to pray for her husband’s safe return.

“My pain is overwhelming and I’m struggling, but you sending your positive light and love to him would mean the world to me,” she writes.