‘Dancing With the Stars’ Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Updates From Kyiv

“Dancing With the Stars” Maksim Chmerkovskiy is sharing updates from Ukraine’s capital Kyiv via his Instagram page as Russian invasions continue to press towards the city.

The dancing pro has shared that he desperately wishes to reunite with his family in the US. However, he feels unsafe to travel to the Polish border after seeing videos of Russian military vehicles “pummeling civilian cars trying to move out of the city.”

Chmerkovskiy has shared several videos on his Instagram, one from outside of his bunker-equipped hotel. In the footage, the entertainment personality tries to assure fans that he’s safe. However, it’s almost impossible to hear him over an air raid siren.

“I’m safe, I’m really really, I promise, as safe as I can be,” he told followers. Chmerkovskiy also showed footage of military personnel running through the streets in the same video.

“A lot of people are asking if I’m making it out,” he added.”I’m not currently trying to leave, I’m staying here. I’m going to do my best to make sure I’m as safe as possible.”

He continued, saying he’s “not moving towards the border currently. I heard it’s not safe. I made a decision not try to go right now.”

Maksim Chmerkovskiy May be Unable to Leave Ukraine

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared martial law across the country. This move mobilized the country’s 36,000 reserve soldiers and also called upon civilians to arm themselves. Additionally, Zelenskyy banned all men aged 18-60 from leaving the country, a category that Chmerkovskiy falls into.

“People are being mobilized,” he said. He also added that authorities are calling the whole country to go to war. “Men, women, boys, these people that I was judging some days ago in dance competitions, are going forward and getting guns…to defend the country.”

“To all the incredible men and women of the Ukrainian armed forces, and to the… they’ve called the mobilization of everyone, so anybody aged 18 to whatever, they can’t leave the country…It’s coming to the point where women are going to start joining and enlisting — and they are.”

“This is not an army versus an army while the ‘civilians’ are sitting by and watching. This is civilians, in regular clothes, in regular cars, are getting into military outfits, grabbing guns and going to the front lines.”

‘Check Your Leadership,’ Entertainer Tells Russians

“This nation is not giving up,” he added. “They’re gonna be fighting… this is gonna get really bad. This is gonna get really bad.”

He expressed his concern for elderly Ukrainian citizens getting over COVID, and parents with children who can’t just “get up and run.” He also revealed that kids were taking shelter in basements without heat and becoming ill.

“If anybody out there thinks that Ukraine is doing it to itself, you’re f–king misinformed and you need to check your sources,” he said to those spreading Russian propaganda. “In the case of Russians, you need to check your leadership. Your leadership is rotten and they are lying to you.”

Chmerkovskiy told followers he was receiving a bulletproof vest before going to the bomb shelter.

“If this isn’t resolved in the next day or two, I think it’s going to take a turn for… Much more aggressive actions and a lot more casualties,” he added.