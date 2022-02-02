‘Deadliest Catch’ Captain Josh Harris Shares New Photo From the Helm

Deadliest Catch star Josh Harris is back on the Bering Sea with his crew, and he couldn’t be happier. Earlier today, Harris shared a snapshot of himself with a crew member, both with a piping cup of joe in hand. The shot was taken after the sun had set. And as we know, the Deadliest Catch crews will work well into the small hours of the morning with only the deck lights to help them find their crab pot buoys bobbing in the black water.

Still, despite the long hours of the season, Harris smiled and posed for the inaugural photo of the new season.

Meanwhile, fans of the show expressed their excitement for the crew’s latest adventures on the Bering Sea.

“Stay safe out there boys! Can’t wait for the new season to start,” one said.

“Love seeing you challenging yourself, living your best life and honoring your dad 🙂 you also chose the perfect partner in Casey. Keep on shining and show the world how to carry on!” said another Deadliest Catch watcher.

‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Has Been Reminiscing About Warmer Times

While Harris no doubt cherishes his time on the Cornelia Marie with his co-captain, Casey McManus, and his crew, we can’t blame him for missing the warmth and sunshine of Hawaii. When the Deadliest Catch star isn’t trolling for Opilio and Dungeness crabs, he’s further south on the Pacific looking for Ahi tuna as a part of the Bloodline spinoff.

And from his recent photos, it seems Harris and his crew had a blast.

With how much Harris enjoys his time in Hawaii, you might think the star would want to uproot his operation in the frosty waters of Alaska. In fact, the Deadliest Catch star has even discussed the option with TV Shows Ace.

“Well, we’re looking at it because our model for the fishing business is ‘from the hook to the plate in 48,’” Harris shared, regarding the move down south.

“There are many places that we can’t get the fish to in that timeframe without freezing it; you don’t want to freeze it. It is all about the flavor,” Harris continued. “So, as they set up in Hawaii and they’re getting pretty established there, Jeff—mainly because he’s been there his whole life— there are other places too that we wouldn’t mind checking out that had the same type of fish.”

However, the Bering Sea will forever be a part of Harris’ life. So, for now, the Deadliest Catch star will continue spending winters in Alaska and summers in Hawaii.