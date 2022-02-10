‘Deadliest Catch’: Josh Harris Shares New ‘Workflow’ Pic From the Wheel of His Crab Boat

Capt. Josh Harris is back at it with a new picture showcasing his “workflow.” The “Deadliest Catch” star is sharing a new photo that highlights his daily life as a fishing captain on the Bering Sea.

In a new post on Instagram, the television personality shares a gorgeous photo of himself at the helm of the wheel. Harris is overlooking a calm ocean filled with a glowing sun and seabirds all around.

While he’s faced a number of conditions on the water, the “Deadliest Catch” captain is having no issues in this photo as he hunts down some king crab.

Whether or not the photo is from a day of filming the Discovery show, we don’t know. Harris simply captions his post “#workflow.”

While he recently fished for some other species, it appears that Harris is back to business in the far north.

“Deadliest Catch” Star Reflects on Lessons Learned from His Dad

And Harris got his love of fishing from his late father Phil Harris. The elder Harris passed away some years back. He was previously on the series, however, Josh kept his love of fishing alive after the death.

When he didn’t have the funds to go it alone, Harris partnered with Casey McManus – and the two have been running the Cornelia Marie ever since. Harris reflects on his experiences with his dad often. And on his father’s most recent death anniversary, Harris shared some memories and lessons learned.

“The biggest thing, especially at this time in the world, it was always about living with a good heart and helping people as much as you can. That was his legacy,” Harris shared.

Harris also goes on to say:

“He was a funny guy, he was really good at his job, but he always led with a really good heart. He helped out everywhere he could. He’d give the shirt off his back. I think more than ever in this day and age that’s something that is taken for granted. I know a lot of people are tending to lead with their heart and will try to help out wherever they can. That’s one thing that I always try to do on a daily basis. He always did it that way, and that’s the way that I will always do it to the best of my ability.”

The Discovery Channel show is one of the most popular on the network. The series features captains, like Harris, and their crews as they fish for king crab. There’s often tons of drama between personal vendettas, vying to be number one and the unforgiving weather. Episodes are available to stream on Discovery+.