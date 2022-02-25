‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Captain ‘Wild’ Bill Wichrowski Revealed How He Got Involved in the Business

“Wild” Bill Wichrowski has become a legend on Deadliest Catch, so it’s hard to imagine him doing anything else in life before the show. But as it turns out, the crab fisherman has quite an interesting resume.

On the show, Wichrowski is the captain of the vessel, Summer Bay. Together, with his deckhands, the Deadliest Catch star pulls in hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of Opilio and Dungeness crab meat. Though the captain is a Pennsylvania native, he’s become a master of the Bering Sea.

Prior to his debut on the water, Wichrowski led a completely different way of life. After graduating high school in 1975, the future Deadliest Catch star actually joined the Navy. He then served for four years, completing his contract. Once he was out of the service, though, he was in search of a new calling.

That’s when he met a crabbing crew that would completely change his direction in life.

“They were so full of life and excitement. They also had a pocketful of cash and new cars,” he shared with Military.com in 2020. “I thought to myself, ‘It’s time for all my training, schooling, and background to kick in.’ I landed in Alaska and that was the beginning. That was 41 years ago.”

Needless to say, Wichrowski happily joined the crew and hasn’t looked back since.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that his job on Deadliest Catch has been easy. In fact, the most recent season that aired proved to be the most harrowing yet for Wichrowski.

“This is probably the most difficult season I’ve ever endured, and I’ve been coming up here since ’78,” he said. “Everything was so difficult, just to get off the ground and get out of town.”

‘Deadliest Catch’ Stars Honor Another Show Legend

Wichrowski is just one of the many talented anglers that dominate the Bering Sea. Another Deadliest Catch star that came to know the Summer Bay crew well was the late Phil Harris. While Harris is no longer around to help bring in the world’s supply of premium crab meat, his son, Josh, has taken the wheel of his vessel, Cornelia Marie.

On the anniversary of his father’s passing, Josh posted a photo of himself with his dad as well as his younger brother. He also previously spoke about his father’s legacy on the Bering Sea and in the family with Hollywood Life.

“He was a funny guy, he was really good at his job, but he always led with a really good heart,” Josh said.

“He helped out everywhere he could. He’d give the shirt off his back. I think more than ever in this day and age that’s something that is taken for granted. I know a lot of people are tending to lead with their heart and will try to help out wherever they can. That’s one thing that I always try to do on a daily basis. He always did it that way, and that’s the way that I will always do it to the best of my ability.”