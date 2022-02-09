‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Josh Harris Reflects on ‘Another Year’ Without His Dad

It’s been twelve years since the tragic death of Deadliest Catch legend Phil Harris, but his son, Josh, is keeping his memory and legacy alive.

Back in 2010, Phil passed away after suffering an intracranial hemorrhage in the hospital. Sadly, Josh and his younger brother Jake had to say goodbye to their father at just 53 years old, but not a day goes by that the two don’t think of him.

Earlier today, Josh posted a photo of the three Deadliest Catch men together back when Phil sat at the helm of the Cornelia Marie.

“You know I still miss his corney jokes and that fucked up mullet of his lol… love ya pops here’s to another year. #missyapal,” Josh captioned the photo.

‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Discusses His Dad’s Legacy

In a previous interview with Hollywood Life, Josh explained what he believed was his father’s legacy and how he believed he was keeping it alive. As it turns out, the late Deadliest Catch star’s legacy doesn’t have to do with crabbing so much as it does his perspective of the world.

“The biggest thing, especially at this time in the world, it was always about living with a good heart and helping people as much as you can. That was his legacy,” Harris shared.

“He was a funny guy, he was really good at his job, but he always led with a really good heart. He helped out everywhere he could. He’d give the shirt off his back. I think more than ever in this day and age that’s something that is taken for granted. I know a lot of people are tending to lead with their heart and will try to help out wherever they can. That’s one thing that I always try to do on a daily basis. He always did it that way, and that’s the way that I will always do it to the best of my ability.”

Josh Passes Down Father’s Lessons to His Daughter

Beyond following his father’s wisdom himself, Josh has also passed down Phil’s lessons to his daughter. Now that little Kinsley Ella is starting to show an interest in fishing, he’s ensured that his father’s generous spirit reaches the next generation of captains.

“I teach my kid that, too. You help out where you can,” the Deadliest Catch star continued.

“You try to live with a just heart, and you never judge. That’s the biggest thing I think in our book right now, and I think that will pay off dividends later on in life. Lead with your heart. Don’t lead it like it’s a regime. You just lead and try to work with people and understand different walks of life and try not to be judgmental.”