Dee Snider of Twisted Sister ‘Absolutely Approves’ Ukrainians’ Use of ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’

From Queen’s “We Will Rock You” to AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” to Scorpions’ “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” there’s something about the classic rock genre that makes it perfect for battle anthems. Whether you need to get hype for a new weightlifting record, pass an exam, or ask for a raise at work, classic rock is there to give you the extra boost of confidence you need.

That said, listening to a song in your car outside of the gym is one thing, using it in a political movement is another. And in the latter scenario, artists have every right to ask that their song not be used in that context. Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider has done just that in the past. This time, however, he’s all for “We’re Not Gonna Take It” representing Ukrainians’ current struggle.

People are asking me why I endorsed the use of “We’re Not Gonna Take It” for the Ukrainian people and did not for the anti-maskers. Well, one use is for a righteous battle against oppression; the other is a infantile feet stomping against an inconvenience. — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) February 27, 2022

The musician also revealed that his grandfather “was Ukrainian, before it was swallowed up by the USSR after WW2. This can’t happen to these people again!” It’s for this reason that Snider “absolutely approves” of Ukrainians using “We’re Not Gonna Take It” as their battle cry.

Twisted Sister Fans Show Support for Dee Snider and Ukrainians

Because a portion of Snider’s proclamation was divisive, he didn’t get applause across the board. However, the Twisted Sister star did receive quite a bit of praise for showing support for Ukraine in this difficult time.

One fan writes, “Dee Snider has *always* been a legit voice of reason. People judge him based on his long hair and leather jacket, but he’s always been pretty legit.” Another says, “Dee is an incredibly smart man. He kicked ass in the Senate back in the day defending lyrics in rock & roll. Surprised the f— out of a lot of folks back then.”

Then, of course, there’s this image, which resurfaced after Snider announced that he would gladly offer his hit song to the Ukrainian cause. As part of his unconventional yet classically-Snider attire, the Twisted Sister frontman dons a bright red button emblazoned with the words, “Russia Sucks.”