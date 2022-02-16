Denver Broncos Could Have a New Owner in the Future: Here’s Why

NFL team, the Denver Broncos, could have a brand new owner very soon, according to reports.

A bidding war among billionaires is heating up as the Denver Broncos prepare for a new leadership arrival. Billionaire Robert Smith, the wealthiest African American in the U.S., is among the names associated with the potential purchase of the team. Though Smith has been reluctant to join in on the bidding process, he remains a key figure for the Denver Broncos ownership position. Smith and his wife, Hope Dworaczyk Smith, were in attendance for last week’s Super Bowl matchup. The couple watched the big game from a luxury seat as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. Smith’s wife made some interesting comments on social media during Super Bowl Sunday that suggests Smith still could be in the race.

“Trying out this new owner of a team idea,” she writes. “Update: Great game but not sure it fits. Maybe I’m more a Rebecca (Ted Lasso).

Smith’s net worth is around a reported $7 billion and so purchasing the Denver Broncos is well within his reach. He is also a native of Denver, Colorado, having grown up in the area before heading off to college. he earned his bachelor’s from Cornell University and his master’s from Columbia University. Smith, 59, now serves as the Chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners. He also owns homes in Texas, California, New York, Florida, and Colorado, according to Broncos Wire. Smith is also a noted philanthropist and has donated millions of dollars to worthy causes. Smith has been linked to the Denver Broncos ever since they went up for sale earlier this year.

Denver Broncos Are Up For Sale to the Highest Bidder

The Denver Broncos officially went up for sale shortly after the 2022 NFL season came to an end. The team is likely to fetch the most money that has ever been paid for a sports franchise. Valued at well over $3.5 billion, the franchise will be sold auction-style later this year. Steve Cohen paid $2.4 billion for the New York Mets, which is currently the most ever paid for a U.S. sports team. The Carolina Panthers were the last NFL franchise up for sale, fetching $2.275 billion from current owner David Tepper.

Denver Broncos CEO Joe Ellis says they hope to have a new owner in place for the 2022 NFL season.

“Selling an NFL team is a complex process involving numerous parties and league approval procedures, he says in a recent statement. “Nonetheless, the trustees hope to have the sale completed by the start of the 2022 NFL season. The Broncos are a special franchise that is part of the fabric of this region, and whoever emerges as the new owner will certainly understand what the team means to our great fans and this community.”