‘Dexter: New Blood’ Star Michael C. Hall Gets Fans Pumped With Big Announcement

Now that Michael C Hall‘s schedule has opened up, he’s free to do whatever he wants with his time. For Hall, that means announcing that his band, Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum, is embarking on a U.S. tour. Hall shared a video to the band’s Twitter page. He leaned into frame wearing big sunglasses and repeated “we’re going on tour again,” three times.

Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum’s last tour was a U.K. run in Fall 2021 following the release of their album, “Thanks for Coming.” The band consists of Michael C Hall, Peter Yanowitz, and Matt Katz-Bohen. The three employ an avant-garde-indie-experimental-genre-bending sound. According to Yanowitz, they “never set out to start a band,” but that “some of the best moments in art, though, are the ones you don’t plan for.”

💚BUCKLE UP! It’s gonna be a bumpy ride. Don’t miss PRINCESS live on tour, coming to a city near you. More dates to follow! XO



Tickets on sale this Friday. pic.twitter.com/R4eCwGWtNR — princess goes to the 🦋 museum (@princessgoes_) February 16, 2022

The band previously posted the tour dates on Twitter. They reminded fans to “buckle up” because it’s “gonna be a bumpy ride.” Princess is playing 12 shows total, 10 in March, one in April and another in May.

Last year, when their newest album came out, the three bandmates spoke to PopCulture. They commented on the U.K. tour and the process of creating the album. “On our [2020 self-titled] EP we had six songs and they were all different from each other and we like that sort of mash-up,” said Yanowitz. “And then for the full link, we just continued that, and then we have another record that we just finished that I think also plays into that same feel where we like to jump around […] I mean, we like all kinds of music, maybe one day we will make a record that all sounds like one thing.”

Michael C Hall and Bandmates Talk About New Album

Michael C Hall framed the album in terms of the past year; the album came out in February 2021, and the band went on tour that fall. “I think everybody’s hearing things through the filter of the past 18 months or more, with everything that’s gone as crazy as it has,” he said. “It’s hard for people not to keep that kind of thing in mind when they hear stuff, consume stuff, think about stuff. We weren’t necessarily thinking about the pandemic when we were writing a lot of these songs, but yeah, I think it’s inevitable that it reframes things.”

Meanwhile, Matt Katz-Bohen spoke to PopCulture about Princess’ songwriting process. “It’s weird, we’ve written songs here in the studio altogether and we’ve written songs where Michael sends a voice note from his phone around and we’ll write to that,” said Katz-Bohen. “Or Peter sends an idea, or I’ll send an idea, or two of us get together and work on something. So, we just try not to impose limits because you can catch it, creativity, anywhere at any time, really.”

“Thanks for Coming” is available now. Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum begins their tour on March 20 in Pioneertown, California.