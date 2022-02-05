‘Dexter’ Showrunner Explains Why the Original Series Ended the Way it Did

It goes without saying that Season 8 of Dexter ended in a controversial fashion. At least now we have answers as to why it ended the way it did.

Showtime’s Dexter follows the life of a man named Dexter Morgan (played by Michael C. Hall). At his day job, Dexter is a blood-spatter analyst for the Miami Metro Homicide Department. However, at night, he doubles as a serial killer. The catch is that he only murders other murderers who have gotten away with their crimes.

Dexter ran on Showtime from 2006 until 2013, when the series aired its controversial series finale titled, “Remember the Monsters?” If you remember, Dexter says goodbye to his sister Debra Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter) and unplugs her life support. She had entered a permanent vegetative state following being shot.

Fans of the series were also perplexed by what Dexter decided to do next. After realizing that everyone he loves ends up dying, he decided to fake his own death and in the process, he abandons his girlfriend Hannah and his son Harrison. He then moves up to Oregon to work as a lumberjack.

Season 8 showrunner Scott Buck explained why the show ended the way it did in a recent interview with Bloody Disgusting.

“The one thing I was told I could not do is kill Dexter,” Buck revealed. “Because [Showtime] wanted to bring him back. So that meant, at least to me, that I also couldn’t have Dexter get captured. Because if he is, that makes him the most notorious serial killer in the world. And you can’t really do any more future episodes because he’s going to walk down the street and everyone is going to recognize him. So that’s what sort of led to the way the show ended.”

The Show Returned Last Year with ‘Dexter: New Blood’

That’s right, folks. Dexter: New Blood is a continuation of the original Showtime series, Dexter. The show features Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter reprising their roles as Dexter and Debra Morgan, respectively. The plot of the new show is set 10 years after the events of the original.

After the way the original series ended (open-ended and Dexter was still alive), fans could only assume that we hadn’t seemed the last of Michael C. Hall’s character. And they were right. Dexter: New Blood officially premiered on November 7, 2021.

“The feeling out there seems to be that people were so unhappy with the [original] ending, and that’s why they had to come back all these years later and give it a new ending,” Buck said. “From my perspective, it was really the other way around,” he said. “We ended the show specifically in a way that it could come back because that had always been the intention.”