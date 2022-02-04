‘Dexter’ Showrunner Opens Up About How He Wanted to Reboot the Original Series

There has been a lot said about the original ending to Dexter. Showrunner/executive producer Scott Buck talked about the ending and more.

Buck was tasked with a hard job. When original showrunner Clyde Phillips stepped away from the original series, he had to step up. Buck led the series to its first ending. After eight seasons, it was time to end things… or put them on hold, at least.

Michael C. Hall was done with the show. The cast was mostly over it. And, fans were starting to be dissatisfied as well. While most might think Dexter and the original ending were done poorly, it was because of the future of the series. Buck said Showtime wanted the show to be able to come back. So, the ending had to facilitate that.

If it had been up to Buck, however, the reboot would have been much different from New Blood. So, what would Buck have had Dexter Morgan doing instead of working at the hunting store in Iron Lake?

“I was intrigued by [making him a doctor], but it seemed a little farfetched that, in just a few short years, he could jump through all the hoops and become a doctor,” Buck explained. “There was also something interesting about him faking his credentials, but there’s also something a little unsatisfying about that. So I pitched the idea that he’d be a paramedic. In a lot of ways, it seemed to make sense, because he’s still working on some level with human bodies as a scientist.”

“And it was never that he wanted to help people, that he wanted to atone, but rather,” Buck continued. “If killing was his heroin, then holding lives in the balance [as a paramedic] would sort of be his methadone.”

Paramedic Dexter? That has some intrigue to it.

‘Dexter’ Criticisms of ‘New Blood’ Finale

The limited Dexter: New Blood series was an abject success on Showtime. The finale of the season became the most-watched show in the platform’s history. Throughout the season, fans tuned in at a clip of around 8 million viewers an episode. That is impressive for any network or platform.

One fan summed up the bulk of the critics that folks had with the finale. “What makes [the finale] so bad is Angela is such a bad cop that she couldn’t solve a missing person case in her own town (without help from Dexter) but somehow we are [supposed] to believe that she got him on a single murder. The writers must think we are idiots.”

With the finale of the show being what it was, (no major spoilers here) it is unlikely that a season two will come for the show. However, there could be another spinoff series featuring Harrison. There is more to this story to tell. Hopefully, the Dexter franchise continues.