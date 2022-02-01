Did NFL Legend Joe Theismann Just Reveal Washington Football Team’s New Name on Accident?

Nearly two years after ditching the Redskins name, fans are wondering if NFL legend Joe Theismann may have revealed the Washington Football Team’s new mascot.

Just one day before the Washington Football Team was going to announce their new nickname to the public, Theismann may have spoiled the big reveal. During his interview with CBS Sports Radio’s Damon Amendolara, the 72-year-old retired NFL star declared, “I think the Commanders is a name that is going to be one that hopefully people like going forward.”

Joe Theisman believes Washington football fans will embrace the new name coming on Wednesday: The Commanders. pic.twitter.com/itHSZQqnX3 — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) January 31, 2022

Theismann goes on to share that there are different options for the Washington Football Team. But it is currently a trademark infringement issue. “It’s getting approval from different people. If you choose a name, is there a group out there that isn’t going to like it? There’s so many things that you have to consider.”

Despite possibly spoiling Washington Football Team’s new name, Theismann said he’s more interested in how the team continues to play. “The big key though is this. If you win, people are gonna get excited about [the name]. If you lose, people are gonna get upset about it. [However] if you win, then people say, ‘Ya know, I like that. I can cheer for that. Go Commanders!’”

As previously reported, officials of the Washington Football Team announced in July of 2020 that they were retiring the Redskins name and logo for good. At the time, Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera were working closely together to develop the team’s new name and design. The goal was to enhance the standing of the team’s “proud, tradition-rich franchise.”

One year later, President of the Washington Football Team, Jason Wright shared more details about finding a new mascot for the team. “It’s no secret why we began this journey to find a new brand identity. It centered around our old name and its use of Native American imagery and racialize language.”

The Washington Football Team’s President also says that while he wasn’t there for the rescinding of the name, he believes the name change is done with faith that the “ties of the fan’s base” run deep for traditions. “Positive aspects of our identity can be preserved and even enhanced under a new name that does not offend any member of our community. Quite simply, it is the right thing to do.”

The Washington Football Team is planning to host a park and party tailgate to announce the team’s name and brand identity later this week. The team shares, “The event will headline a series of fan-focused events and surprise moments throughout D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) as part of the official team brand launch beginning on February 2nd.”

Event tickets are $5 per vehicle and all proceeds will go to Washington Football Charitable Foundation programs that support the local community