’Dirty Jobs’ Host Mike Rowe Tells Story Behind ‘Best Business Card in History’

One of the best parts about going to a bar is that you never know who you might meet. The person beside you could come and go without a word, but they could also be your next best friend or your next great story. Well, the latter scenario is exactly what happened to Dirty Jobs host, Mike Rowe, one night when he sat next to an elderly gentleman sipping a pink cocktail in a San Francisco bar.

It all started when the man ordered a “Clint.” Bartenders, especially ones working in San Francisco, are knowledgeable about just about any drink you could want. This bartender, however, was confused by the order. Expecting this reaction, the man pulled a business card out of his pocket and passed it across the bar. After reading the card, the bartender agreed to make the drink.

Mike Rowe, watching the scene unfold with confusion, turned to the man next to him. “It’s none of my business,” he said. “But what the hell is a Clint?” In reply, the man smiles and hands over the business card, welcoming Rowe to keep it.

On the card were the instructions for “The Clint,” a vodka cocktail with Campari and a slice of orange. Now interested in the strange man, Mike Rowe struck up a conversation. And after a few minutes of talk, Rowe discovered that he was speaking to Clint Hill, former secret service agent.

Clint revealed that he had guarded a total of five presidents, one of which being John F. Kennedy. And in 1963, on the day of Kennedy’s assassination, it was Clint Hill who shielded Jackie Kennedy after her husband was shot.

Mike Rowe has never been shy about expressing his opinions, including those regarding the pandemic. In fact, Rowe has a blog entitled “Mike Rowe” where he frequently shares his thoughts on life and current events. The outspoken Dirty Jobs star also recently appeared on The Brian Kilmeade Show to discuss the pandemic.

“We’ve been asked to believe that which is unbelievable,” Mike Rowe told Kilmeade. “We’ve been asked to lend credibility to that which is incredulous. We know it makes no sense to walk through a diner with the mask, only to take it off when you’re seated. We know it makes no sense to cover a kid’s face so they can go to school. And yet, for two years, very few people said anything. Well, now the kids spoke up and people are nodding their heads and we’re coming out of our stupor.”

CNN medical analyst, Dr. Leana Wen, recently declared masks “little more than facial decoration” despite urging people to wear them up until that point. In a scathing blog post, Rowe responded to the shift. “In other words, we just endured two years of fistfights, brawls, and stabbings over masks that are not appropriate for this pandemic.”