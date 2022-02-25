Does ‘No Time to Die’ Live Up to Its Title?

The 2021 Bond film, No Time to Die, marked another incredible addition to the Bond franchise. However, many fans found the title contradictory. And, fair point. The movie is entitled No Time to Die but Daniel Craig’s James Bond…dies.

Upon first glance, it’s an odd choice. When you break down the plot of the film, however, the title begins to make sense.

The newest Bond film begins like any other. James Bond is tasked with saving innocent lives. He’s willing to put his own life on the line for those of people he’s never met and has no attachment toward. But then, Bond villain Lyutsifer Safin makes it personal. He threatens the lives of James Bond’s long-time love Madeleine Swann and their young daughter.

With the additional motivation this threat provides, James Bond is even more intent in his mission to bring down the criminal. Until he can ensure the safety of the woman he loves and the child they share, he has no time to die.

No Time to Die provided a satisfying end for Daniel Craig’s version of the iconic James Bond character. The film neatly tied up all the loose ends in his story, and only after fans are left with no more questions does Bond perish, sacrificing himself to save his family and stop Lyutsifer Safin for good.

Who Could Take Over as James Bond Following ‘No Time to Die’?

Daniel Craig certainly made a name for himself while portraying the celebrated character, cementing himself as one of the greatest James Bonds of all time. Now that his time as the legendary secret agent is over, however, fans are looking to the future. Specifically, who could take the James Bond role now that No Time to Die is behind us?

As of now, the fan-favorite pick is the star of The Dark Knight Rises and Venom, Tom Hardy. With the wide variety of roles he’s taken (and succeeded in playing) over the years, we have no doubt that he would make a fantastic Bond. However, he’s not the only option.

Other actors in the conversation include Richard Madden (Game of Thrones‘ Rob Stark), Idris Elba (The Suicide Squad‘s Bloodsport), and Tom Hiddleston (Loki from the Marvel universe). Some fans are making an argument for Superman, himself, Henry Cavill to step into the Bond shoes.

The creators of 007 have a huge decision to make. Being chosen for the James Bond role is a unique honor, after all. Though there are 25 James Bond films, only six actors have “James Bond” on their resumes. Pierce Brosnan, past James Bond actor, put it best: 12 men have walked on the moon, but only 6 have taken on the 007 codename.