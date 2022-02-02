Dog the Bounty Hunter Promises ‘Big Things’ in Birthday Post: ‘Can’t Wait to Share More Details’

Dog the Bounty Hunter took some time to celebrate another year around the sun today. On February 2, the star turned 69-years-old and he hinted at some big news to come.

Obviously, he had to post a photo of him smiling since it’s his birthday. Not only is it that, but he also admits some exciting things coming up. Let’s take a look at the post below.

Today, I celebrate another year around the sun … but if I’m being honest, it feels more like I’ve lived nine lives. 😉



Big things are ahead for us this year and I can’t wait to share more details soon. Thank you all for your kind birthday wishes! pic.twitter.com/nv8pluWKDd — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) February 2, 2022

Dog’s birthday lands on an important holiday too. That’s right, his birthday lands on groundhog day! While fans are wishing him a happy birthday, they’re also saying happy groundhog day!

For example, one fan said, “Happy Birthday, Dog!! Beth is looking down and smiling…I promise you she remembers. Btw…happy Groundhog’s day!!”

In case you’re wondering, the groundhog saw his shadow. That means, we have to go through six more weeks of winter unfortunately.

Head on over to Dog’s Twitter and wish him a happy birthday!

Dog the Bounty Hunter Recently Celebrated His Son’s Birthday

It sounds like the Chapman’s have a lot to celebrate this month! On Monday (January 28), Dog wished his son, Garry Lee Chapman a very happy birthday. They celebrated his 21 years around the sun. Although, they’re celebrating a little early since he doesn’t turn 21 until February 7.

Dog shared an adorable throwback photo of his son with Dwayne Johnson. In the photo, Garry looks like he had a great birthday back then. Let’s hope his 21st is even better!

“Happy Birthday Garry Boy. Love You,” Dog wrote in the caption.

It’s pretty cool that The Rock celebrated one of Garry’s birthdays with him. And I’m not alone in thinking this because his fans thought the same thing. For instance, one user said, “I think that’s Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.”