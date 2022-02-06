Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Lyssa Chapman Is All Smiles in New Photo

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman is having a great day! In her most recent Instagram post, Chapman is all smiles for the beautiful day she’s experiencing.

In the post, Chapman shared three different selfies. They’re all pretty similar, but she’s smiling with her teeth in two of them. She didn’t say much in the caption except for two emojis. One emoji is a smiley face while the other is a camera. But there’s really not much you need to say since a picture is already worth a thousand words.

Chapman looks absolutely stunning in all three of these photos. And I’m not alone in thinking this either, because her Instagram followers are flooding the comments with kind words.

For example, one Instagram user commented on her charming smile. “You have a beautiful smile Lyssa,” they wrote. “Omg. Gorgeous,” another Instagram user shared. “Like I said before, Just like fine wine. Looking so happy and beautiful.”

Dog the Bounty Hunter Celebrates Another Year Around the Sun

Dog the Bounty Hunter recently celebrated a huge birthday. He turned 69-years-old and still looks young and healthy. A few days ago, he took a selfie along with a birthday message to himself. He also mentioned that some exciting things are upon us!

In the photo, Dog is looking like a happy stud. And the caption encourages his Instagram followers to believe that he’s truly happy.

In the caption of the post, Dog wrote, “

Today, I celebrate another year around the sun…but if I’m being honest, it feels more like I’ve lived nine lives. Big things are ahead for us this year and I can’t wait to share more details soon. Thank you all for your kind birthday wishes!”

Check out his smile here:

Of course, I’m not the only one who thinks he had a great birthday because his followers flooded the comments. For example, one user said, “Happy Birthday @duanedogchapman. Hope it’s a great one surrounded by God’s love, Frannie, family, friends, and warm wishes for an amazing year ahead.”

Not only did his fans wish him a happy birthday, but so did a few other famous icons. “Love you Dwayne… brothers for Life 🙏🏽❤️ you are blessed!!” Tim Storey said.

It’s been a few days since Dog’s birthday, but you can still head on over to his Instagram and wish him well! No one can ever have too many birthday shoutouts.

Dog’s Search For Brian Laundrie

Last year, Dog the Bounty Hunter went on a search for Brian Laundrie, who murdered Gabby Petito.

According to Yahoo News, he doesn’t have a license to hunt down and capture refugees. But he certainly still tried to find him.

Fortunately, the search for Laundrie came to an end when officials found his remains back in October.