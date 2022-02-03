Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Join Forces for ‘9 To 5’ Duet

Oh, the collaboration we have all been waiting for! Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson are teaming up to release a duet of Dolly’s classic hit, 9 to 5.

According to PopCulture, the documentary, Still Working 9 to 5 is similar to the film from 1980. And it’s scheduled to be released on March 13. What’s going to be a smashing duet among the two icons will be played in the film, as well.

The Still Working 9 to 5 team dropped a trailer on Wednesday, February 2. This teaser gives fans a closer look at how the movie came to be. Let’s take a look!

Here’s What the New Still Working 9 to 5 Movie is All About

Firstly, the original 9 to 5 documentary starred Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda. The film is based on the time period when women were struggling to find work.

In the trailer, Fonda revealed that everyone was extremely nervous about the movie since it include more female leads.

Then, Tomlin chimed in with almost dropping out of the cast because the humor became too much for her.

Dolly Parton originally wrote the song to encourage women to continue fighting for their freedom. It’s important for women to realize that they’re being heard and seen in the world.

“The core message of 9 to 5 is that women no longer put up with sh** and they demand respect,” Allison Janney stated.

Additionally, Still Working 9 to 5 is co-directed by Camille Hardman and Gary Lane. Tune in to SXSW next month to watch this unbelievable film.

Not only is Parton excited about this new film, but she’s also partnering with a baking company. Let’s find out more about this below.

Dolly Parton Starts Baking With Duncan Hines

If you didn’t already know that Dolly Parton loves to cook, you do now. The country star officially started a baking collection with Duncan Hines. Surely, everyone is dying to try these baked goods.

Recently, the 9 to 5 singer shared the news in a video on Instagram.

“Oh boy, I have always loved to cook,” Parton said. “And I am so happy to share some of my southern favorites with you!”

In addition to the video, she added more context on her partnership with Duncan Hines in the caption.

“I’ve baked up something sweet with @RealDuncanHines and now you can bake til’ your little heart’s content! Sign up through the link in my story and we’ll let you know when my Baking Collection is back in stock, or get the cake mixes and frostings in stores in March,” Parton wrote.

Watch her stir up something yummy here: