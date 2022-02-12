dolly-parton-reveals-her-favorite-super-bowl-sunday-traditions

With Super Bowl LVI kick-off drawing near, football fans across the country have begun comparing Sunday night traditions. Country music icon, Dolly Parton, will not only be appearing in one of the Super Bowl’s commercial breaks but also joined in on the fun, sharing her and her husband’s Super Bowl ritual.

When it comes to football fans, it seems the deeper the fandom, the stranger the rituals. Some game day rituals, like putting a team scarf on the family pet, can be placed under the heading of ‘odd but reasonable’. Others, such as making 22 Spam figurines to represent the opposing team, then eating the heads of the Spam players during the game, are downright bizarre. But, like the Bud Light commercial says, “It’s only weird if it doesn’t work”.

Dolly’s traditions don’t involve canned meat (though we wouldn’t judge her if they did), but she does have a plan for Sunday night. In a recent Billboard interview, Parton said the following in regards to the upcoming Super Bowl.

“I watch it every year,” says Parton. “I don’t know all there is to know about football, but my husband is a huge fan so we always watch the Super Bowl. I’m always the one making food and popcorn. When I hear all the hootin’ and hollerin’, I know something great’s going on and I want to get in there with him to enjoy that part. But I always love to watch the halftime shows. I’ve loved all of them.”

And like many of us, Dolly can’t get enough chips and dip. She says of her Super Bowl snack selection, “I make that Velveeta cheese thing, the dip with the tortilla chips. That’s one of my favorite things, the salsa and the Velveeta. I make chicken wings, I make all kinds. And lots of great dips.”

Dolly Parton Prepares for Her Super Bowl Appearance

This Sunday, Dolly Parton will have the unique experience of watching the Super Bowl and, at some point during the evening, seeing herself on the screen. Alongside her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, Dolly will be the star of T-Mobile’s Super Bowl commercial.

In a teaser posted to T-Mobile’s YouTube account, Dolly is shown telling Miley, “You got a voice, Miley. Use it!” Miley considers the statement, then begins furiously writing notes on a yellow pad. The teaser ends with “What would Dolly do?” and a date informing viewers that they’ll learn more on February 13, Super Bowl Sunday.

Between planning her Super Bowl party and filming a commercial for the show, Dolly already has her hands full. However, the legendary singer never seems to run out of time or energy.

On top of her other commitments, Dolly is also preparing for the release of her new album Run Rose Run, and hosting the upcoming ACM Awards. After you catch her Super Bowl commercial, be sure to tune in to the awards show on May 7 for even more Dolly!