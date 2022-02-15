Dolly Parton Teases Movie in the Works for Her Novel With James Patterson

Dolly Parton co-authored a novel alongside James Patterson to go with her upcoming album, “Run Rose, Run.”

The singer recently revealed the pair have started plans to craft a film or TV project based off the novel. There’s no question that Dolly Parton has huge plans for the upcoming “Run Rose, Run.”

Co-author Patterson already has plenty of book-turned-screen adaptations under his belt. Could this Parton project be next? The story is described as a “thriller about a young singer-songwriter on the rise and on the run, and determined to do whatever it takes to survive.”

Although the description is broad, it certainly leaves plenty of room for creative interpretation.

“We’re already in talks with some writers to get that in the works, so [hopefully] in a couple of years we’ll have a movie,” Parton revealed during a Zoom interview with The Hollywood Reporter. In an even more exciting development, Parton will join the cast on the big-screen.

Dolly Parton Played Her Part in the Novel Writing Process

She continued, “And there’s a character in there that I’m going to get to play, so it’ll be a good movie for me. Hopefully, we’ll use some of those songs [from the companion album] for a movie as well, or I might write a few new ones for that. I’m excited about it. That was one of the best ways I could work with [Patterson] and contribute.”

The singer is proud of the project and especially in her role in the writing process. She shared that the project was truly a collaborative process between herself and Patterson. Parton refused to put her name on the cover of the novel without earning the credit.

“I’m not the kind of person who will just put my name on something and not really be involved in doing the work,” she explained. “He would send me pages and I would read them, then write songs based on the characters and situations they were in. Every few weeks we’d get together and kind of combine our parts, and it worked out really great.”

When Can You Read ‘Run Rose, Run?’

The singer dished that her big role in the book-writing process wasn’t the original plan. However, once they began the process, she wanted to be more involved. “I’ve got to stay in this book with these characters, so that’s how it worked out for us, and it was great,” she added.

Dolly Parton’s 2022 is sure shaping up to be one of her busiest years yet. She was recently nominated for honors in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Additionally, Parton is set to co-host the ACM Awards on March 7th, the same day her new novel releases. The book will be available at Target, Barnes and Noble, Amazon, and more.