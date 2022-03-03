Donnie Wahlberg Talks Epic 80’s Themed New Kids on the Block Video Ahead of Upcoming Tour

The iconic boy band of the 80s and 90s, New Kids on the Block, is preparing to hit the road for the first time in three years. The Mixtape Tour will kick off on May 10, 2022, at the Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio after which the band will travel to some of the country’s biggest music destinations. The final show of the tour will take place on July 23, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

If the tour name sounds familiar, it’s because New Kids on the Block ran another Mixtape Tour back in 2019, in which they shared the stage with 80s icons such as Salt-N-Pepa and Naughty by Nature. This year, Salt-N-Pepa will be joining them once again, along with Rick Astley and En Vogue.

For fans of 80s tunes, that’s a pretty incredible line-up. But NKOTB and their tour-mates couldn’t stop with the tour announcement alone. Instead, the four acts decided to crank fans’ excitement to 11 by teaming up for a new song entitled “Bring Back The Time.”

Despite being produced in 2022, the video is one of the most 80s creations of all time. Recreating scenes from Michael Jackson’s “Beat It,” Robert Palmer’s “Addicted to Love,” and A Flock Of Seagull’s “I Ran,” the supergroup successfully wrote and acted out a love letter to the era in which the musicians and their fans came of age.

Donnie Wahlberg Weighs in on New Song and New Kids on the Block Tour

In an interview with Billboard, Donnie Wahlberg discussed what it took to bring the new song together. “It’s very complicated to coordinate so many artists of this magnitude, who all have careers and lives and families, including just in my own band,” Wahlberg remarks. “But it’s easy to overcome those complications when you’re so inspired. Every single artist was so excited to jump in and be a part of this song. It’s an anthem, it’s uplifting. It’s fun and it’s exactly what we could all use right now.”

After the announcement of a second Mixtape Tour, Wahlberg started thinking about the new creations he could bring for the fans. He considered a fresh New Kids on the Block song but landed on the 80s anthem instead. Wahlberg says, “We like having new music for our fans and they appreciate it. So I didn’t know if [“Bring Back The Time”] would be a New Kids song or an entire tour song, but we kept getting questions. ‘Do you have a song?’ ‘Is there going to be a song for everyone?'”N

“I knew we were going to do an album or an EP for New Kids very much in the vein of this song. So when I heard that question, I said, ‘I have it!,'” Wahlberg says of his inspiration for “Bring Back The Time”.

“Of course, New Kids recorded first and laid out the song how I thought it should go. I literally also came up with the treatment for the video the night we wrote the song. I was going through my phone last night looking for a picture, and I saw in early August I have all these screen captures of all these ’80s videos.”